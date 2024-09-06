PHOTOS: Pope Francis in Indonesia for His 45th Apostolic Journey

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of Francis’ trip so far.

Pope Francis on Tuesday landed in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the first stop on what is expected to be the longest and most demanding international voyage of his pontificate to date.

On Friday, Pope Francis will fly to Papua New Guinea’s capital of Port Moresby, making him the second pope to visit after St. John Paul II, who visited twice.

On Tuesday morning, Pope Francis landed in Jakarta after a 13-hour flight. Upon the pope’s arrival at Jakarta’s apostolic nunciature, where he is staying during his time in the country, the pope greeted refugees cared for by Jesuit Refugee Service, orphaned children raised by Dominican nuns, and the elderly and homeless accompanied by the Catholic Community of Sant’Egidio in Indonesia.

The pope greets refugees upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. Credit: Vatican Media

On the Pope’s first full day of public appearances in Indonesia on Wednesday, he called upon the political leaders of the world’s largest Muslim-majority country to protect the country’s delicate balance of many cultures and religions by respecting the human rights of all, including minorities. The Pope also commended the country’s high birth rate, joking that in the West, some families “prefer to have only a cat or a little dog” to children.

A color guard performs a welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at Indonesia’s “Istana Merdeka” Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis stands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a welcome ceremony at Indonesia’s “Istana Merdeka” Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A color guard puts on festivities at the welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at Indonesia’s “Istana Merdeka” Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis sits with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Indonesia’s Presidential Palace Hall during a meeting with civil authorities on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis presides at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Religious gather at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta where Pope Francis met with bishops and seminarians on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis is greeted at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

On Thursday morning, Pope Francis met with beneficiaries of charitable organizations at the headquarters of the Indonesia Bishops’ Conference in the country’s capital. He reminded those gathered that each of them “are the most precious members of this Church” who have a specific contribution to give to the universal Church, the world, and their families.

The Holy Father also visited the grounds of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque on Thursday for an interfaith meeting, where he signed a joint declaration condemning religious-based violence with Muslim leader Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar.

Pope Francis speaks at an interreligious meeting at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Men and women attend an interreligious meeting with Pope Francis at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis visits the Istiqlal Mosque for an interreligious meeting in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis greets visitors at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis speaks at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis greets a visitor at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A visitor greets Pope Francis at the Indonesian Bishops’ Conference headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

That evening, more than 100,000 worshippers participated in Pope Francis’ celebration of Mass at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. The Holy Father encouraged the country’s Catholics to always listen to the word of God — especially in times of weariness, disappointment, and failure.

A young Catholic attends the papal Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis celebrates Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Attendees worship at the papal Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Attendees celebrate the papal Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis presides over Mass at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Upon entering the stadium in a wheelchair, Pope Francis was immediately greeted by loud cheers and cries of “Viva Papa!” from a 60,000-strong crowd at the Mass celebrated in Latin and Bahasa Indonesian. Tens of thousands who could not fit in the stadium gathered in a nearby venue.