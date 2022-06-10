Pope Francis Discusses Ukraine War with European Commission Head

Von der Leyen, who visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in April, spoke on June 9 at the opening session of a conference organized by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis discussed the Ukraine war on Friday with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The head of the executive branch of the European Union, a political and economic union of 27 member states, also met on June 10 with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and “foreign minister” Archbishop Paul Gallagher, who visited Ukraine in May.

The Holy See press office said: “During the cordial discussions held in the Secretariat of State, the parties focused on the good bilateral relations and common commitment to work to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, dedicating particular attention to the humanitarian aspects and the food consequences of the continuation of the conflict.”

It added that the two parties also addressed the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a series of “citizen-led” debates from April 2021 to May 2022 that culiminated in a report on the continent’s propects.

They also reflected on “the consequences for the future structure” of the EU.

Tweeting after her papal audience, the German Lutheran mother of seven said she was “truly glad” to meet the Pope again, following a private audience in May 2021.

“We stand with those suffering from the destruction in Ukraine," she wrote. “This war must end, bringing peace back to Europe.”

