LIVE UPDATES: World Reacts to Death of Pope Francis

World leaders and Catholic faithful react to the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis has died at 88. Follow here for the latest live updates:

U.S. bishops: Pope will be remembered for ‘outreach to those on the mragins’

April 21, 2025 at 05:32 am ET

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) mourned the death of Pope Francis on Monday, hailing him for “his outreach to those on the margins of the Church and of society” during his historic pontificate.

USCCB President Archbishop Timothy Broglio said in a Monday morning statement that Francis “was marked by his experience as a Jesuit and a shepherd in Buenos Aires.”

“The passage from this life of the bishop of Rome calls us to pray for his eternal rest and to continue on our path to a deeper union with the Lord Jesus,” Broglio wrote.

“We remember his leadership in inspiring nations, organizations, and individuals to a renewed commitment to care for each other and our common home.”

The U.S. bishops “unite in prayer with Catholics here and around the world and all people of goodwill in gratitude for the life of our revered shepherd.”

Italian soccer matches postponed after Pope’s death

April 21, 2025 at 05:19 am ET

Multiple Italian soccer matches have been postponed after Pope Francis died on Monday.

The National Professional League Serie A announced that seven different matches would be delayed “to a later date” after the death of the Holy Father.

Several football clubs publicly mourned the Pope’s passing on Monday morning.

“His faith, humility, courage, and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond,” the Roma club said on X.

Macron: Pope ‘wanted the Church to bring joy and hope’

April 21, 2025 at 05:09 am ET

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he and his wife, Brigitte, “send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world” after the news of Pope Francis’ death.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest,” the president said. “May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him.”

Italian Prime Minister Meloni: Pope gave ‘comfort in very difficult moments’

April 21, 2025 at 05:08 am ET

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday reflected on Pope Francis’ pontificate, saying that she and the Holy Father had “a more active relationship” than was publicly seen, one that went “well beyond our respective institutional roles.”

“We’ve met many times, even just to exchange opinions. He was able to give comfort in very difficult moments, I have many memories of the pope,” she told the Italian government broadcaster RAI.

“We say goodbye to the Holy Father with a heart full of sadness,” the prime minister’s office said in an official statement.

White House responds to Pope’s death: ‘May God rest his soul’

April 21, 2025 at 05:05 am ET

CNA Staff

The White House on Monday responded to the news of Pope Francis’ death with a brief tweet on X on Monday morning.

“Rest in peace, Pope Francis,” the White House said, including two pictures of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance meeting the pontiff.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday, meanwhile, mourned Pope Francis’ passing, reflecting briefly on his meeting with the pontiff just hours before his death.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” the vice president said on a post on X.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill,” Vance said, referring to his meeting with the Pope the day before on Easter Sunday.

Vance said he would “always remember” the Pope’s homily delivered on March 27, 2020, amid the start of the COVID-19 crisis. “It was really quite beautiful,” the vice president said.