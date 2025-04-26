Pope Francis Buried in Beloved Marian Basilica After Coffin Crosses Rome in Popemobile

The simple wooden casket was transported in a popemobile-style pickup truck and greeted to applause and cheers of ‘goodbye, Pope Francis,’ and ‘good journey, Francis,’ from a small crowd gathered just outside the Vatican.

Pope Francis was buried Saturday in the Basilica of St. Mary Major after his coffin crossed the center of Rome, marking the Pontiff’s final goodbye to the Eternal City.

After the celebration of the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope’s coffin left the Vatican via the Perugino Gate at 12:30 p.m. local time. The simple wooden casket was transported in a popemobile-style pickup truck and greeted to applause and cheers of “goodbye, Pope Francis,” and “good journey, Francis,” from a small crowd gathered just outside the Vatican.

The white car carrying the papal coffin winded slowly through Rome, the city of which Pope Francis was bishop, past the white Monument to Victory Emmanuel II, the Roman Forum, and the Colosseum, to arrive at Via Merulana, a wide street leading to the main square of the Basilica of St. Mary Major.





The Vatican and local authorities estimate 150,000 people lined Rome’s streets to wave goodbye to Pope Francis’ coffin. Around 250,000 people attended the funeral Mass.

As the bells of the basilica tolled, a group of poor from Rome were on the steps of the basilica to meet the papal funeral procession and to pay their final respects to the pope who loved them so much.

A small procession of cardinals, bishops, priests and other Vatican officials led the way into the Marian basilica and to the side chapel housing Francis’ favorite icon of Mary, Salus Populi Romani, where four young children laid baskets of white roses before the historic image.

The Pope’s burial site, at his request, is the Basilica of St. Mary Major, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome. He joins seven other popes buried in the basilica, with roots dating back to the fifth century.

Francis’ tomb was prepared earlier this week: a white, Italian marble slab in the ground with his name in Latin, “Franciscus.” His distinctive silver pectoral cross, featuring the Good Shepherd carrying the lost sheep, hangs on the wall above.

The tomb is located in a niche of the left-side aisle of the basilica, between the Pauline Chapel (which houses the icon known as Salus Populi Romani — “Mary, Protection of the Roman People”) and the Sforza Chapel. An altar dedicated to St. Francis of Assisi is nearby.

Pope Francis made more than 100 visits to the Basilica of St. Mary Major during his pontificate to pray before the Salus Populi Romani icon before and after every international trip.

The burial rite, which was carried out in a private ceremony, began with prayer intercessions, asking the Lord to have mercy on Pope Francis, to “accept his good works,” and to “pardon his sins.” The ceremony proceeded with the chanting of the Our Father and the recitation of other prayers in Latin.

Vatican officials seal the coffin as Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo (left), observes during the private burial ceremony at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, April 26, 2025. | Vatican Media

Then, Pope Francis’ coffin was laid in the tomb and Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo, sprinkled it with holy water, while the Marian antiphon Regina Caeli was sung.

Some cardinals, Vatican officials, Francis’ personal secretaries, and family members were present for the private burial.

April 26 marks the first day of a nine-day mourning period for the Catholic Church, known as the Novendiales. During the nine days, cardinals will celebrate daily Masses for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul. The College of Cardinals will meet every day starting Monday to discuss the future of the Church and the qualities needed in her next leader.

The conclave to elect the new pope is expected to begin the first week of May, though the specific date has not yet been announced.