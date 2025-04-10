Pope Francis Appears in Public for Second Time During His Convalescence

This was Pope Francis’ second public appearance since his return to the Vatican on March 23 following a 38-day stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

Pope Francis made a surprise second appearance Thursday at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, arriving in a wheelchair around 12:30 p.m. local time.

In videos posted on social media, Pope Francis is seen without his usual white cassock and skullcap, wearing dark pants and a white shirt covered with a striped poncho.

The pontiff went directly to the monumental Chair of St. Peter, a symbol of the episcopal authority of history’s first pope, according to Vatican News.

This relic, housed behind the basilica’s altar, is framed by an imposing gilded bronze baroque structure designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Completed in 1666 after more than a decade of work, it includes two angels holding the papal insignia: the keys and the three-tiered papal crown.

The Holy Father’s visit coincided with the recent restoration of this sculptural ensemble, carried out as part of the Jubilee of Hope, which also included the cleaning of St. Peter’s baldachin, another of Bernini’s masterpieces.

This was Pope Francis’ second public appearance since his return to the Vatican on March 23 following a 38-day stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

After taking a look at the work done on the chair, he headed to the tomb of St. Pius X, known as the “Pope of the Eucharist,” where he remained in silence for a few minutes.

He also took the opportunity to greet several faithful and tourists present in the basilica as well as the restoration team working on the conservation work.

After the visit, the Holy Father returned to his residence at St. Martha’s House, where he continues his recovery.

Although it had initially been announced that he would not make public appearances or receive visitors during his convalescence, Pope Francis also surprised everyone last Sunday by participating in the Jubilee for the Sick.

After going to confession and passing through the Holy Door, the pontiff entered the cordoned walkway that divided off one of the areas of St. Peter’s Square, where hundreds of faithful were gathered. They greeted him with great enthusiasm and exultant happiness upon seeing him.

“Happy Sunday; thank you all!” he said, his voice strained and his breathing labored when the microphone was brought to him.

The Holy Father wore the nasal cannulas through which he receives oxygen at specific times of the day, as for the moment he is unable to get enough oxygen on his own.

Likewise, on Wednesday, he received King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla in a private audience, despite the meeting having been previously canceled as a precaution.