Pope Francis Thanks Mediators for Brokering Latest Ceasefire Deal in Gaza

Pope Francis expressed his hope that all hostages ‘may finally return home and embrace their loved ones’ and for the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza.

Pope Francis on Sunday thanked the mediators who brokered the latest ceasefire deal in Gaza that came into effect on Jan. 19.

After praying the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Holy Father said the ceasefire is an “important result” for the city, which has endured more than one year of fighting since Israel declared war on Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, following the horrific Hamas attack in Israel.

“In recent days it was announced that the ceasefire in Gaza will come into effect today. I express my gratitude to all the mediators. It is a good job to mediate so that peace is made. Thank you to the mediators!” the Pope exclaimed on Sunday.

“I hope that what has been agreed will be respected immediately by the parties,” he added.

Thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray the Angelus with Pope Francis on Jan. 19, 2025. | Vatican Media

During his Angelus address, the Holy Father also expressed his hope that all hostages “may finally return home and embrace their loved ones” and for the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza.

“I pray a lot for them and for their families,” he told his listeners on Sunday. “I also hope that humanitarian aid will reach the people of Gaza, who so urgently need it, even faster and in large quantities.”

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Francis has consistently called for the release of all Israeli and Palestinian hostages and urged leaders to advance “dialogue, reconciliation and peace.”

“Both the Israelis and the Palestinians need clear signs of hope: I trust that the political authorities of both of them, with the help of the international community, may reach the right solution for the two states,” he said.

The Pope prayings the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Jan. 19, 2025. | Vatican Media

In addition to those suffering in Palestine and Israel because of war, the Holy Father also reminded people to “pray always” for those in Ukraine, Myanmar, and other countries ravaged by conflict and violence.

Speaking on the significance of the Jubilee Year of Hope and the recent release of more than 550 Cuban prisoners, the Holy Father also reiterated the need for “gestures of great hope” to extend to those in jail.

“I hope that in the coming months, we will continue to undertake initiatives of this type, which instill confidence in the journey of people and populations,” he said on Sunday.

To mark the octave of Christian unity — which began on Jan. 18 and concludes on the Jan. 25 feast of St. Paul’s conversion — the Holy Father prayed: “Let us not cease to invoke from God the precious gift of full communion between all the Lord’s disciples.”

