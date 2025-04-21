Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/photos-thousands-gather-for-rosary-in-st-peter-s-square-after-death-of-pope-francis

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

PHOTOS: Thousands Gather for Rosary in St. Peter’s Square After Death of Pope Francis

Religious sisters gather to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025.
Religious sisters gather to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez / EWTN News)
CNA Staff Vatican

The Vatican on Monday evening hosted a praying of the Rosary in St. Peter’s Square following the death of Pope Francis earlier in the day. 

Thousands of Catholics gathered together in prayer for the Holy Father, who passed away at age 88 due to complications from a medical crisis earlier in the spring.

Thousands of Catholic gather to pray the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Thousands of Catholic gather to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A priest prays the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A priest prays the Rosary for Pope Francis. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti presides at the recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti presides at the recitation of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A Catholic prays the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A Catholic prays the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A pregnant woman prays the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A pregnant woman prays the Rosary for the Pope. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Religious sisters and others gather to pray the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Religious sisters and others gather to pray. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A woman prays the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A woman prays the Rosary in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A man prays the rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A man prays the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Thousands depart St. Peter's Square after praying the rosary for Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. Credit: Kristina Millare/CNA

Thousands depart St. Peter's Square after praying the Rosary for Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Kristina Millare/CNA

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up