PHOTOS: Thousands Gather for Rosary in St. Peter’s Square After Death of Pope Francis

The Vatican on Monday evening hosted a praying of the Rosary in St. Peter’s Square following the death of Pope Francis earlier in the day.

Thousands of Catholics gathered together in prayer for the Holy Father, who passed away at age 88 due to complications from a medical crisis earlier in the spring.

Thousands of Catholic gather to pray the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A priest prays the Rosary for Pope Francis. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti presides at the recitation of the Rosary for Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

