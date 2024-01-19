Support the register

PHOTOS: The Best Signs We’re Seeing at the 2024 March for Life

The passion for life and the unborn on display at the 51st March for Life!

A snowman adorned with signs at the 51st March for Life, Jan, 19, 2024
CNA Staff Nation

Thousands of devoted pro-life advocates turned out in spite of snow and freezing temperatures to march in the 51st March for Life on Friday. 

As ever, marchers showed up in droves with signs, displaying a vast number of creative, funny, sweet, heartfelt messages in support of unborn children and the right to life. 

Here are some of the best signs CNA is seeing in its coverage of the march:

A snowman is adorned with signs at the 51st March for Life, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

Marchers participate in the 51st March for Life, Jan.19, 2024. Credit: Mark Irons

Marchers participating in the 51st March for Life, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

A marcher shows off his sign at the 51st March for Life, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

Dominican friars show up at the 51st March for Life, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

A marcher displays his sign at the 51st annual March for Life, Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

A sign features Mother Teresa at the 51st March for Life, Fri., Jan. 19, 2024. Credit: Christina Herrera / EWTN News

Images of signs were also shared on social media:

 


