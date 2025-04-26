PHOTOS: Pope Francis Is Laid to Rest in Rome

The wooden coffin of Pope Francis arrived at the Basilica of St. Mary Major just after 1 p.m. local time in Rome on Saturday, completing the solemn procession from St. Peter’s Square through the streets of Rome and bringing an end to the funeral of the late Pontiff.
Nearly half a million mourners gathered in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning, while crowds of faithful lined the route to St. Mary Major as the late Pontiff made his final journey to the basilica he visited more than 100 times during his papacy.
Pallbearers carry the wooden coffin of Pope Francis, marked with a cross, into St. Peter’s Square for the funeral Mass on April 26, 2025. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA
Crowds assemble for the funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Elias Turk/ACI MENA
Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli kneels next to the casket holding the remains of Pope Francis during the funeral Mass. | Vatican Media
Swiss Guards stand at attention during the funeral of Pope Francis. | Vatican Media
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re incenses Pope Francis’ coffin during the Pontiff’s funeral. | Vatican Media
Hundreds of clergy attend the funeral of Pope Francis. | Bénédicte Cedergren/EWTN News
Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend the funeral of Pope Francis. | Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News
Pallbearers process into St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Francis’ coffin. | Vatican Media
Cardinals gather as Pope Francis’ coffin passes by during the Pontiff’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica. | Vatican Media
Mourners gather in the streets of Rome to see the procession of the coffin of Pope Francis. | Elias Turk / ACI MENA
Pope Francis’ coffin processes into the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Zosia Czubak
Observers gather on rooftops to watch as the coffin of Pope Francis processes to St. Mary Major in Rome. | Zosia Czubak
Vatican officials seal Pope Francis’ coffin as Cardinal Kevin Farrell looks on during the private burial ceremony at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Vatican Media