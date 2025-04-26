PHOTOS: Pope Francis Is Laid to Rest in Rome

The wooden coffin of Pope Francis arrived at the Basilica of St. Mary Major just after 1 p.m. local time in Rome on Saturday, completing the solemn procession from St. Peter’s Square through the streets of Rome and bringing an end to the funeral of the late Pontiff.

Nearly half a million mourners gathered in St. Peter's Square on Saturday morning, while crowds of faithful lined the route to St. Mary Major as the late Pontiff made his final journey to the basilica he visited more than 100 times during his papacy.

