PHOTOS: Pilgrims From All Over the World Pass Through Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica

Pilgrims from around the world are passing through the open Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, which Pope Francis opened on Christmas Eve to begin the 2025 Jubilee.

The pilgrimage to the Holy Doors of the papal basilicas in Rome is a central act of the jubilee. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News

"The door is open, wide open. There is no need to knock,” Pope Francis declared. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News

In his Christmas Day message, Pope Francis recalled that “the door of God’s heart is always open; let us return to him. Let us return to the heart that loves us and forgives us.”

Pilgrims cross the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Dec. 25, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News

“Let us allow ourselves to be forgiven by him, let us allow ourselves to be reconciled with him. God always forgives, God forgives everything; let us allow ourselves to be forgiven by him,” the Holy Father urged.

Pilgrims cross the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Dec. 25, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News

“This is the meaning of the Holy Door of the jubilee,” Pope Francis emphasized. “It represents Jesus, the door of salvation open to all.”

“Jesus is the door that the merciful Father has opened in the midst of the world, in the midst of history, so that we can all return to him,” he added.

Pilgrims cross the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Dec. 25, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibañez/EWTN News

On Thursday, the Holy Door at the Rebibbia prison was also opened. In the coming days, other Holy Doors are also being opened in Rome.

Pilgrims cross the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Dec. 25, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibañez/EWTN News

The dates for opening the Holy Doors of the other three papal basilicas in Rome, in addition to St. Peter’s, are St. John Lateran on Dec. 29; St. Mary Major on Jan. 1, 2025; and St. Paul Outside the Walls on Jan. 5, 2025.

The Jubilee of Hope, which celebrates the 2,025th anniversary of the birth of Jesus, will officially end on Jan. 6, 2026.