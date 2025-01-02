PHOTOS: Holy Door Opens at Rome’s Marian Marvel As New Cardinal Highlights Hope at St. Mary Major
The papal basilica, also known as the 'Bethlehem of the West,' houses both the venerated icon of Mary and relics of Christ’s crib.
The pealing of a precious ancient bell marked a momentous beginning to the Jubilee Year at Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major, where Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas opened the Holy Door on January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God.
The Lithuanian cardinal, elevated to the College of Cardinals in December 2024, presided over the ceremony at Rome’s preeminent Marian shrine, where the “Bell of the Lost” rang out across the Eternal City from atop the Esquiline Hill.
In his homily, Cardinal Makrickas emphasized the bell’s spiritual significance, noting how it has called pilgrims to prayer since the Church’s first Jubilee and continues to serve as a sonic symbol of Mary’s guidance, much like the “Star of the Sea” that illuminates the darkness.
“Every pilgrim who crosses the threshold of the Holy Door of this first Marian shrine of the West during the Jubilee Year will pray before the icon of the Mother of God, Salus Populi Romani, and before the Sacred Crib of Jesus,” the cardinal said during his homily.
The papal basilica, also known as the “Bethlehem of the West,” houses both the venerated icon of Mary and relics of Christ’s crib. Cardinal Makrickas highlighted how these sacred objects connect to Pope Francis’ document “Spes non confundit,” which announced the Jubilee Year.
Quoting the papal bull, the cardinal reminded the faithful that pilgrims are especially invited to “make a prayer stop at the Marian shrines of the city to venerate the Virgin Mary and invoke her protection.”
The basilica’s location at the center of a star-shaped road network symbolically evokes the Star of Bethlehem, Cardinal Makrickas noted, reflecting its 1,600-year mission to serve as “a bright star, at the service of the True Light, pointing to the Savior, true God and true man, born of the Virgin Mary.”
The cardinal concluded his homily by entrusting the Jubilee Year to the Mother of God, praying that she might lead all pilgrims to Jesus, “the fullness of time, of all time, of everyone’s time.”
Daniel Ibáñez contributed to this report.
