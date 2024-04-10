PHOTOS: Foundation Releases Never-Before-Seen Images of Padre Pio

The candid images show the Italian priest celebrating Mass and deep in prayer but also in lighter moments of laughter, rarely captured of the friar.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the St. Pio Foundation in the United States has released 10 never-before-seen photographs of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, better known as Padre Pio.

The foundation's director, Luciano Lamonarca, discovered the photos when visiting photographer Elia Saleto's studio.

EWTN News Vatican correspondent Colm Flynn sat down with Lamonarca in a recent interview for EWTN News Nightly to discuss the images. One of the most surprising photos was of Padre Pio smiling.

“One is nice because [it shows everybody] hey, Padre Pio is smiling. Yes, he was smiling because he was a man. So we always think that Padre Pio was a serious man. We know that faith is also about laughing … sometimes,” Lamonarca said.

The professional opera singer grew up in Italy aware of the giant figure that Padre Pio was in the Catholic Church but didn’t have a particular devotion to the saint until he and his wife faced the great suffering of having a stillborn baby and receiving the news that they would probably not be able to have more children.

It was then that the couple turned to Padre Pio’s intercession and, in the process, began to learn more about his life.

Lamonarca said he learned about Padre Pio’s “simplicity and humility.”

“He was the grandfather I never had,” he told Flynn.

Lamonarca said he felt such a connection to the saintly friar that he wanted to help bring his story and message to as many people as possible — especially in the United States — so he founded the St. Pio Foundation.

Today Lamonarca and his wife live in the United States with their son, Sebastian, who was born the year after Lamonarca founded the foundation. As an Italian living in the U.S., he is passionate about strengthening the ties between the two countries in the name of St. Pio.

In addition to the release of the photos to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the foundation has also produced a documentary drama about Padre Pio, which will air on EWTN later this year.

A flyer advertising the upcoming docudrama “Saint Pio of Pietrelcina” about the life of Padre Pio, which will be released in September 2024 by the St. Pio Foundation. Courtesy of the St. Pio Foundation

The full interview with Lamonarca on EWTN News Nightly can be viewed below.