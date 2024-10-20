Pray, Hope and Don’t Worry: Padre Pio’s Guidance for Times Like Ours

St. Pio of Pietrelcina, born Francesco Forgione on May 25, 1887, in Pietrelcina, Italy, is one of the most revered saints of the Catholic Church. From a young age, he demonstrated a deep devotion to God, often experiencing visions and spiritual phenomena that set him apart from his peers. He joined the Capuchins at 15 and took the name Pio in honor of Pope Pius I.

In 1910, he was ordained a priest, but it was in 1918 that he received the stigmata, a rare phenomenon where one bears the wounds of Christ. This event marked the beginning of his extraordinary life as a mystic and healer. He once said, “Jesus himself wants my sufferings; he needs them for souls.” Over the next decades, he became known for his spiritual gifts and miracles, including bilocation. He also had the ability to “read souls” and perceive unconfessed sins.

Padre Pio dedicated his life to the sacrament of confession and widely promoted its prominence in the life of the believer, famously stating, “God runs after the most stubborn souls. They cost him too much to abandon them.” His confessional ministry drew thousands to his side, where they sought spiritual guidance and healing. After a lifetime of suffering and spiritual warfare, he died on Sept. 23, 1968. He was canonized by Pope St. John Paul II on June 16, 2002, a testament to his enduring legacy within the Church.

Padre Pio's impact on the Catholic Church was recognized by several saints and popes throughout his life and after his death. Pope John Paul II had a particularly profound admiration for him, describing Padre Pio as “a man of prayer and suffering,” and highlighting his role in the Church as a spiritual guide. He often noted the importance of Padre Pio’s emphasis on confession and spiritual renewal, stating, “He spoke of love and forgiveness with an extraordinary intensity.” His ability to guide souls toward God’s mercy was revered by many, and his life serves as a reminder of the transformative power of faith.

The legacy of Padre Pio extends far beyond his miraculous life and the phenomena attributed to him. His teachings and example continue to inspire Catholics around the world almost a quarter way into the 21st century.

One of the most significant aspects of his legacy is his emphasis on the importance of confession. In a time when many Catholics were drifting away from the sacramental life, Padre Pio became a beacon for those seeking spiritual renewal. He preached that confession was not a mere religious ritual, but a profound encounter with God’s mercy. His confession lines often stretched for hours, with countless individuals experiencing life-changing moments of reconciliation. His famous quote, “Pray, hope, and don’t worry,” encapsulates his approach to life, encouraging the faithful to trust in God’s plan amid challenges.

Padre Pio’s spirituality also emphasized the importance of suffering. He viewed pain as a pathway to holiness, teaching that embracing suffering can lead to a deeper relationship with God. This perspective resonated particularly in the modern era, where many grapple with physical and emotional hardships. His ability to relate to human suffering made him a compassionate figure who offered hope to the distressed.

Despite his profound spiritual depth, Padre Pio had a humorous side. One day after hearing a priest preach a rather long homily, Pio was asked by the preacher what he thought of his sermon. He replied, “Good, but if you kept on much longer you’d be talking to yourself.” This playful comment reflects his keen understanding of human nature and applying pastoral care, while also emphasizing the importance of fidelity to the core mission of the Mass: the Eucharist.

When I converted to the Catholic Faith in 2012, I chose Padre Pio as my confirmation saint. His life of deep faith, commitment to prayer, and compassionate ministry resonates with me. And as I told my sponsor at the time, I was going to need a faithful intercessor. I admire how he turned his suffering into a source of strength and inspiration for countless others. His legacy encourages me to embrace my spiritual journey with courage and sincerity, and to trust in God’s mercy.

Padre Pio’s legacy is not just about the miracles he performed or the stigmata he bore; it is about his profound love for God and humanity. In a world often marked by chaos and uncertainty, his teachings on prayer, suffering and the sacraments serve as a guiding light for many. As we continue to navigate our faith in the modern age, we can look to Padre Pio as an example of holiness and resilience, reminding us of the eternal hope found in a life devoted to Christ.

Padre Pio, pray for us!