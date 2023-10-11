PHOTOS: Eucharistic Procession Passes Through the Heart of New York City

The public procession, sponsored by the Catholic leadership organization Napa Institute, was part of the group’s 2023 Principled Entrepreneurship Conference, held Oct. 10-11 at The Metropolitan Club in New York.

A procession bringing Jesus in the Eucharist through the heart of the largest city in the U.S. attracted hundreds of participants on Tuesday evening.

Participants marched reverently as the Body of Christ, housed in a golden monstrance, was carried aloft through the busy streets of Manhattan, passing right in front of the storied Radio City Music Hall as some bystanders looked on with interest and others dropped to their knees.

A bystander kneels as the Blessed Sacrament passes by during a Eucharistic procession on the streets of New York City on Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

The public procession, sponsored by the Catholic leadership organization Napa Institute, was part of the group’s 2023 Principled Entrepreneurship Conference, held Oct. 10-11 at The Metropolitan Club in New York.

Father Mike Schmitz, a priest of the Diocese of Duluth and a popular Catholic speaker and podcaster, celebrated Mass before the start of the procession at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the seat of the Archdiocese of New York. He was joined by dozens of priests from around the country as well as Bishop Edmund Whalen, auxiliary bishop of New York.

Father Mike Schmitz preaches the homily while celebrating Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City before a Eucharistic procession through the streets Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

“We have hearts that are a mess. And we need Jesus,” Father Schmitz said during the Mass, addressing the crowd of hundreds in the cathedral.

“We don’t have the kinds of hearts that can love him the way he deserves … every one of us is a sinner, and we need Jesus to rescue us.”

Reflecting on the Mass reading from the Book of Jonah, Father Schmitz boiled down God’s message to the reluctant and rebellious prophet: “Go to the people that I love and bring me with you.”

A young Massgoer prays at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City before a Eucharistic procession through the streets Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

The priest admitted that he “felt like Jonah” when he was asked to celebrate the Mass before the procession. Father Schmitz said he sometimes is wary of the idea of processing the Eucharist outside in public spaces, where many onlookers may react with misunderstanding, indifference, or even hatred.

“I don’t want to ‘ambush’ them with the Lord,” Father Schmitz admitted. “Most people will not have any idea what we’re doing.”

But, upon further reflection, he said, “I think it’s what we need to do.” He said he is reminded of Jesus carrying his cross during his passion — at the time, Jesus was “unnoticed, misunderstood, or hated” by almost everyone who saw him.

The Blessed Sacrament passes by during an Oct. 10, 2023, Eucharistic procession on the streets of New York City. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Father Schmitz said the Eucharistic procession is an opportunity to glorify Jesus in a “hidden” form that most observers will not understand. And, perhaps, “someone will look up, glance over, and see the friends of Jesus and ask, ‘Who is that?’”

“Let this procession be your choice to say ‘God, I want you to recognize me in your glory. So I’m going to cling to you when you’re hidden … I want to be known as your friend when you come in triumph. So let me be your friend now,’” Father Schmitz said.

Bishop Edmund Whalen, auxiliary of New York, holds aloft the Blessed Sacrament during Benediction immediately preceding a Eucharistic procession through the streets of the city Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

The solemn procession, with Whalen carrying the monstrance, began immediately after Mass.

Photos captured by Jeffrey Bruno show the monstrance being carried through the busy streets with dozens of priests, nuns, and laypeople following. Some observers on the side of the road dropped to their knees in reverence as the procession passed by.

Police motorcycles clear the route during a Eucharistic procession on the streets of New York City on Oct. 10, 2023. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno