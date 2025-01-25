PHOTOS: A Look at the 2025 March for Life

On Friday, Jan. 24, the 52nd annual March for Life took place in Washington D.C., with tens of thousands of pro-lifers gathering to march in defense of the unborn.

The theme of the pro-life movement’s largest annual event was “Life: Why We March,” which organizers said was meant to highlight the pro-life movement’s core message to protect unborn children and support their mothers.

Various speakers were featured at the March's rally stage, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune,, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.

Here are some of the best photos from the march.

Pardoned by President Trump and released from jail just hours before, Joan Andrews Bell (center) arrived at the March for Life rally with her husband Chris and son Emiliano Bell. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

“God will not be mocked” and “Defund Planned Parenthood” signs were held by these pro-life marchers. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

“Life Is Our Revolution” reads a sign held by this youthful participant in the 2025 March for Life. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Pro-life activist Anna Lulis hold the sign “Check your born privilege..” Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

The lead banner for the 2025 March for Life was held by students from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

“A fetus was the first to rejoice at the news of Jesus” sign seen at the 2025 March for Life. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno

Tens of thousands of pro-life advocates marched through the streets of Washington, D.C. during the 52nd annual March for Life. Credit: Jeffrey Bruno