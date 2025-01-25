PHOTOS: A Look at the 2025 March for Life

EWTN News, Inc. is the world’s largest Catholic news organization, comprised of television, radio,
On Friday, Jan. 24, the 52nd annual March for Life took place in Washington D.C., with tens of thousands of pro-lifers gathering to march in defense of the unborn.
The theme of the pro-life movement’s largest annual event was “Life: Why We March,” which organizers said was meant to highlight the pro-life movement’s core message to protect unborn children and support their mothers.
Various speakers were featured at the March's rally stage, including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune,, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.
On the seventh day of the Novendiales Masses for Pope Francis, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti ended his homily with a prayer to the Holy Spirit, written by St. Simeon the New Theologian, an Eastern Father of the Church, and addressing his brother cardinals.