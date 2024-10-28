Minivan Driver Plows into Crowd at Pro-Life Event in Mexico, Injuring 16

The Guadalajara city government reported that police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a minivan near the city’s cathedral and, in his attempt to escape, drove into the atrium in front of the church and plowed into the people gathered there for a pro-life event. The man is now being held in custody by the authorities.

In total, 16 people, including adults, young people, and children, suffered various injuries, including fractures, multiple contusions, sprains, and burns.

The city government reported Oct. 27 that all patients who were treated at the Municipal Medical Services had already been discharged, and three continue to receive medical care in private hospitals, “remaining under observation and are reported in stable condition.”

Cardinal Francisco Robles, the archbishop of Guadalajara, offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the 16 people injured in the Oct. 26 incident during the celebration of the fourth edition of Pro Women and Life Day.

The archbishop of Guadalajara, Cardinal Francisco Robles Ortega. Credit: Courtesy of Archdiocese of Guadalajara

“I pray to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary, Our Lady of Zapopan, for their speedy and complete recovery, as well as for consolation and strength for their families in these difficult moments,” the cardinal prayed in an Oct. 27 Facebook post.

The Mexican cardinal said he is closely following how each of the injured faithful is progressing in their recovery, “with hope placed in divine providence that they will soon return to their [normal] activities.”

Cardinal Robles said he has full confidence “that the corresponding authorities will follow up on this case to determine all the circumstances of what happened.”

The Archdiocese of Guadalajara also issued a statement lamenting what happened and called for justice for the victims. The archdiocese expressed its gratitude that no one was killed and trusting in God’s protection, asked the community to remain in prayer.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.