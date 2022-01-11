March for Life 2022 Speakers Include Father Mike Schmitz

The annual rally and march in support of the unborn is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Washington.

The March for Life Education and Defense Fund announced the speaker lineup for the upcoming 2022 March for Life on Jan. 21.

Among the speakers at the rally proceeding the march will be college chaplain and The Bible in a Year podcast host Father Mike Schmitz, actor Kirk Cameron, Duck Dynasty star Lisa Robertson, and two members of Congress, along with other pro-life advocates.

“We are delighted to welcome these incredible speakers to the March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, in a press release published Jan. 11.

“Americans everywhere know that unborn children deserve equal rights and protection under the law,” she said.

“We expect this year's March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants. We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago.”

The pre-march rally is set to begin at noon on the National Mall. The March for Life will begin immediately after the rally concludes.

The theme of this year’s march is “Equality Begins in the Womb,” which organizers say “highlights how true equality is only possible if we recognize that children in the womb also deserve protection.”

Leading the March for Life will be students from Christendom College, a Catholic college in Front Royal, Virginia, and students from Immanuel Lutheran High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, of the Orthodox Church in the U.S., will be leading the opening prayer at the rally. Cissie Graham Lynch, of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, is set to deliver the rally’s closing prayer.

Matthew West, a Christian recording artist, will perform a pre-rally concert.

After the coronavirus pandemic moved the 2021 March for Life online, with extremely limited in-person attendance, organizers vowed that the 2022 March for Life would “proceed as planned,” despite the city’s new vaccine mandate and high case rates.

Washington, D.C., will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Jan. 15, six days before the march. As the March for Life is outside, proof of vaccination will not be required, although participants will be required to wear masks except for when eating or drinking.

Everyone over the age of 12 who is going to the Rose Dinner, which occurs after the March for Life, will have to show proof of vaccination (or provide a negative test along with a religious or medical exemption from the vaccine), as the event is indoors.

More information is available on the March for Life website.