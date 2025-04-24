Support the register

MAP: Remembering Pope Francis’ Many Apostolic Journeys Abroad

With over 47 apostolic journeys, Pope Francis wasthe first pontiff to visit Baghdad, Iraq and South Sudan.

Pope Francis is welcomed to APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 7, 2024
Pope Francis is welcomed to APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 7, 2024 (photo: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA / EWTN)
Jonah McKeown/CNA Vatican

Pope Francis, who died April 21 at age 88, traveled abroad on apostolic journeys nearly 50 times during his 12-year papacy. The octagenarian pope continued to travel even after being hampered for a time by the COVID-19 pandemic and battling failing health in the latter years of his life. 

Francis’ 47 apostolic journeys brought him to 68 countries, Vatican News reported Monday — and those journeys included a number of papal firsts. His visits galvanized the often small Christian communities in the countries he visited and bore fruit in the form of ecumenical meetings and dialogue with non-Catholic leaders. 

In March 2021, the then-84-year-old landed in Baghdad, Iraq, the first Pope to visit the country. He also later became the first pope — and indeed the first Western leader — to visit South Sudan. 

Check out the interactive map below to see a selection of some of Pope Francis’ most notable apostolic journeys.


