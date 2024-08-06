Support the register

Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Running Mate in 2024 Election

(L-R) Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, DC on July 3, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. Harris picked Walz as her running mate on August 6, 2024.
(L-R) Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz in Washington, DC on July 3, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. Harris picked Walz as her running mate on August 6, 2024. (photo: Jim Watson/Chris Kleponis / Getty )
Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in the 2024 election, sources close to the campaign confirmed to EWTN News on Tuesday morning just ahead of Harris taking to social media to announce the news on X. 

The Democratic vice president is scheduled to formally announce the decision at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Walz has served as Minnesota’s 41st governor since 2019. He previously represented Minnesota’s 1st congressional district in the U.S. Congress from 2007 until his election as governor. 

A staunch supporter of abortion, he has received 100% ratings from both NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. 

In 2023 he signed a Minnesota bill that banned therapists in the state from attempting to cure people of gender dysphoria. At the same time he signed a law strengthening protections for parents who allow extremist “transgender” procedures to be performed on their children. 

A Lutheran and former schoolteacher, Walz has been married to his wife Gwen for 30 years. They share two children. 

