James Earl Jones, Legendary Actor and Catholic Convert, Dies at 93

A prolific stage actor who became well known as a Shakespearean, Jones also entertained generations of moviegoers with dozens of roles.

James Earl Jones, a distinguished actor of stage and screen who was a convert to the Catholic faith, died Monday at age 93.

Known for lending his booming voice to such characters as Darth Vader in the Star Wars saga and Mufasa in The Lion King, Jones’ career spanned nearly seven decades.

He was one of the few entertainers, male or female, to have earned the coveted “EGOT” slate of acting awards: an Emmy (for TV), Grammy (for music), Oscar (for movies) and Tony (for the stage).

Born in poverty in Mississippi, Jones overcame a stutter early in life in part by discovering a gift for poetry. He joined the military after graduating from college, moving to New York after serving to pursue acting full time.

A prolific stage actor who became well known as a Shakespearean, Jones also entertained generations of moviegoers with dozens of roles. These included perhaps his most famous voice performances — the unimpeachable lion monarch Mufasa and the inimitable Sith menace Darth Vader — as well as memorable live-action appearances in The Sandlot and Field of Dreams.

Jones did not talk much about his Catholic faith but said in a 1987 interview that he converted to the faith during his time serving in the military. He said that while discerning whether to stay in the military or pursue his true passion — acting — the only things that he had in his life that were “not geared toward the art of killing” were his Catholic faith “and the complete works of Shakespeare.''

In 1985, he voiced Pharaoh in the first episode of Hanna-Barbera’s The Greatest Adventure: Stories from the Bible. He also recorded an audio edition of the King James version of the New Testament.

Jones died Monday morning at his home in Dutchess County, New York, according to his agent.