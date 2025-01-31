Immigration Debate: Archbishop Wenski Goes to Bat for the Bishops

Archbishop Wenski said the country’s immigration system, including the asylum system in which cases currently take years to resolve, needs a major overhaul.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, a member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) committee that oversees migration and refugee services, spoke with EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo on The World Over Thursday about the multiple changes to U.S. immigration and refugee policy being made by the Trump-Vance administration.

In the wake of the new administration’s flurry of executive action on immigration, Catholic bishops across the country are publicly responding to the changes, with many calling for a more comprehensive and humane approach to immigration policy that respects the dignity of migrants and refugees.

“They do have the prudential judgment to enforce, and it’s their obligation to enforce the laws of the land,” Wenski said of the new administration. “How they do it or the spirit in which they do it should be one that promotes the common good and does not create more harm than good in the process of implementing the laws,” he told Arroyo.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “the more prosperous nations are obliged to the extent they are able to welcome the foreigner in search of the security and means of livelihood.” But it also notes that “political authorities, for the sake of the common good for which they are responsible, may make the exercise of the right to immigrate subject to various juridical conditions, especially with regards to the immigrants’ duties toward their country of adoption” (No. 2241).

Archbishop Wenski noted that all human beings “have a right to conditions worthy of human life.”

“But if a person has not secured those conditions in the place where he is, in the country where he happens to be, where he was born, then he has the right to seek those conditions elsewhere,” Archbishop Wenski affirmed.

Archbishop Wenski also recalled that the U.S. “has been a welcoming country, with the spirit of what is written in the catechism, over the centuries.”

Deportation Concerns

When asked about the bishops’ concerns over deportations, Archbishop Wenski specified there is “no argument” about the need to remove criminal aliens who are public safety threats, “but after we get rid of those bad guys or [have] taken care of them, then let’s look at some way of honoring the people that have been here for years and have worked hard and not gotten into trouble, that have paid taxes, etc.,” he emphasized.

“President Trump has promised to get control of the border, and I think he’s going to be successful in doing that,” Archbishop Wenski said. “I think policy-wise, that’s a good thing, to get control of the border.”

“But he also has promised us the greatest economy ever — that we’re going to have the most prosperous economy we ever had. That’s a great promise,” he continued. “But if he’s going to be able to keep that promise, he’s going to have to make an accommodation on migration because you’re not going to have the best economy ever without immigrants, because immigrants are part of this economy.”

The Issue of Government Funding

When asked about the federal government’s funding of various Catholic charitable organizations, Wenski noted that it’s ultimately up to the U.S. government to decide who to admit into the country, while Catholic groups will help whoever is there.

“If the government has given this money to the various Catholic charities or organizations, they’re giving this money to carry out services on behalf of the government for people that the government has allowed into the country,” Wenski said. “These are people that have been paroled into the country with the understanding that they’re going to apply for asylum, etc.”

“Now, that the prior administration’s policy perhaps encouraged people that would come across the country that did not have a bona fide case to make, that is another argument,” Wenski noted. “But if the government has these people and they say, ‘I need help,’ and they ask the Church, ‘Can you help?’ we help.”

Archbishop Wenski said the country’s immigration system, including the asylum system in which cases currently take years to resolve, needs a major overhaul.

“A lot of these illegal aliens or illegal migrants or whatever you want to call them, it’s not so much that they’re breaking the law as the law is breaking them because there is no system or no procedure for them to regulate their status,” Archbishop Wenski said. “We have a broken asylum system where it takes an inordinate amount of time to process an asylum.”

Archbishop Wenski further emphasized the need for “providing an orderly process” that would be beneficial to both migrants and American society.

“It would open doors for people that have been here for a long time that are needed here because our economy needs them; but at the same time, it would require that they would show good moral character, so we would make sure we would not admit any bad actors in that case,” Archbishop Wenski said. “That would be a way of providing an orderly process that would benefit not only the migrant but [also] the rest of the American society.”