Holy Week Pilgrims in Rome Take Up Ancient Seven Churches Walks

Jacob Derry, a Pontifical North American College student and seminarian for the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan, helped organize the almost 10-hour-long pilgrimage for more than 40 people on Monday.

Jubilee of Hope pilgrims are undertaking two ancient church pilgrimages this week to prayerfully prepare for Easter: St. Philip Neri’s Seven Churches Pilgrimage and the Holy Thursday Seven Churches walk.

As one of the oldest Roman traditions for Catholics, the 15.5-mile St. Philip Neri pilgrimage was popularized by the saint himself in the 16th century with the purpose of bringing people — together as a community — closer to God.

The seven Roman churches in the pilgrimage include the four papal basilicas: St. Peter’s Basilica, the Basilica of St. John Lateran, the Basilica of St. Mary Major, and the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Jubilee of Hope pilgrims walk toward St. Peter‘s Basilica, the final destination of their St. Philip Neri’s Seven Churches Pilgrimage, Monday, April 14, 2025. Credit: Jacob Derry

Also on the route are the Basilica of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem, the Basilica of St. Lawrence Outside the Walls, and the Basilica of St. Sebastian Outside the Walls.

Derry noted that the walk takes pilgrims to the four major papal basilicas, during which they will enter “through the jubilee year Holy Doors.”

“This is special because it says that I belong in the capital ‘C’ Church,” he said.

“Millions of pilgrims over centuries of the Church’s history have passed through these doors,” he continued. “Walking through the Holy Doors is not only participating in this history, but it is a reminder that I belong to a pilgrim people; I belong to God’s giant awesome family.”

Sharing advice on how to make the most of the Jubilee of Hope pilgrimage, Derry said pilgrimages “are best done together.”

He suggested inviting friends or colleagues to do the famous St. Philip Neri walk.

“Having someone else there with you will help in those moments on the pilgrimage when you feel discouraged or tired,” he said. “You can pray together and lift up one another.”

With prayer “at the heart of pilgrimage,” Derry added that the sacrament of confession is a significant spiritual aid along the journey.

“Receiving the grace and mercy of this sacrament has allowed me to enjoy and live the Resurrection of Easter more fully in past years, so I recommend it for others,” he shared.

Priests are available in the four papal basilicas to hear confessions in various languages throughout the day

Holy Thursday Seven Churches Pilgrimage

After the Holy Thursday evening Mass, which commemorates the institution of the sacraments of the Eucharist and holy orders, “altars of repose” are erected in hundreds of churches throughout the Eternal City so the Catholic faithful can remain and “keep watch” (Mt 26:36-44) with Jesus present in the Eucharist.

Ashley and John Noronha, founders of the Truth and Beauty Project, organize a Holy Thursday church walk in Rome each year for groups of friends of all ages who converge in Rome from all over the world.

“We too partake of the new Passover and walk from church to church in Rome praying before the altars of repose in solidarity with Christ and building up and strengthening each other,” Ashley told CNA.

“Just like the early Christians, on Holy Thursday we walk church to church following the ancient tradition to visit at least seven churches and adore Christ, reposed on a side altar,” she said.

According to John, the early Christian communities in Jerusalem and Rome began this practice as a way of bolstering fortitude and faith in times of great persecutions.

“It is really special to participate in this ancient Christian tradition, knowing that as we walk together from one historic church to another, we are privileged to walk the same streets as many of the great saints like Peter, Paul, Jerome, Gregory the Great, Philip Neri, the English martyrs, Charles Borromeo, and so many more,” he said.