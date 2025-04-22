General Congregation Begins: Cardinals Suspend Beatifications, Swear to Secrecy

At the first general congregation of cardinals in Rome on Tuesday, the estimated 60 cardinals in attendance chose the date of Pope Francis’ funeral and suspended beatification celebrations.

The closed-door meeting to discuss the upcoming conclave and other issues pertaining to the interregnum took place at 9 a.m. local time the day after the death of the pontiff as cardinals hurried from around the world to the Eternal City.

As part of the interregnum period, the cardinals will meet frequently to make various decisions about the upcoming papal funeral and conclave.

The cardinals set the papal funeral for Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Rome time in St. Peter’s Square. Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, per his request, following the funeral. Pope Francis’ body will be transferred on Wednesday morning to St. Peter’s Basilica for the faithful to pay their respects.

Pope Francis’ funeral is the first Mass of the “Novendiales” — a nine-day cycle of liturgical and spiritual preparation for the conclave. Cardinals will arrive from around the world to participate in the general congregations before the conclave, known as "preparatory sessions.”

Tuesday’s hour-and-a-half assembly began with a moment of silent prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Holy Father.

At the assembly, the cardinals suspended upcoming beatification celebrations until the newly elected pope takes office.

During the meeting, the cardinals took an oath to follow the norms of the interregnum, which are detailed in Pope John Paul II’s 1996 apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis. These norms include keeping “rigorous secrecy” around the election of the next pope.

The Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who serves as the camerlengo of the apostolic chamber, read Pope Francis’ will.

During the general congregations, the cardinals will convene on important decisions such as the date of the conclave and approval of necessary expenses.

The conclave can begin as early as 15 days after the Holy Father’s death so that all voting cardinals may attend, according to Universi Dominici Gregis. Once a maximum of 20 days have passed, the cardinals are obliged to begin the conclave. However, the rules also permit an earlier start should the cardinals agree and all of the electors have arrived.

All cardinals are expected to participate in the conclave unless a serious impediment prevents them, while cardinals older than 80 are ineligible to vote in the conclave. Of the 252 Catholic cardinals, 135 have voting privileges in the conclave.