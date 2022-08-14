Support the register

Egypt: More Than 40 Worshippers Killed in Coptic Church Fire

Reports indicate 5,000 people were gathered for worship.

A picture shows the damage at Abu Sifin Church, located in the densely populated Imbaba neighborhood west of the Nile River, part of Giza governorate, on Aug. 14; more than 40 people were killed when a fire ripped through the Coptic Christian church.
AC Wimmer/CNA World

More than 40 people have died in a Coptic church fire in Egypt, according to media reports citing local health officials. At least 14 people were injured, several news media reported.

The cause of the blaze at Abu Sefein Church has so far not been established. Reuters reported that an electrical fire broke out at the church where 5,000 people were gathered for worship. The blaze reportedly blocked the exit from the church and caused a stampede. 

The Associated Press reported that firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the church to put out the flames while ambulances ferried casualties to nearby hospitals.

Offering his condolences to the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadro II, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said his thoughts were with “the families of the innocent victims that have passed on to be with their Lord in one of his houses of worship.”

This news story is developing and will be updated.

