Diocese of Buffalo Announces Sale of Headquarters to Pay Sex Abuse Victims

The Diocese of Buffalo in New York has announced the sale of its headquarters in downtown Buffalo nearly four years after it declared bankruptcy amid hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against it.

The diocese announced in Western New York Catholic this week that “​​the Catholic Center, the diocesan central office building since 1986, has been listed for sale” for $9.8 million.

In 2020, the diocese formally filed for Chapter 11 reorganization under the U.S. bankruptcy code. At the time the diocese said it was acting to provide the most compensation for victims of clergy sex abuse while continuing the day-to-day work of its Catholic mission.

Diocesan officials announced in October of last year that the diocese would be putting forth $100 million to settle the numerous abuse claims lodged against it.

Some of those funds would come from the sale of the Buffalo headquarters as well as the former Christ the King Seminary campus in East Aurora about 20 miles outside of the city.

The diocese said it purchased its headquarters building in 1985; before that, it had been home to the local Courier-Express, which had gone out of business in 1982.

The building was constructed in 1930 in the then-popular art deco style, the diocese said.

“Following the purchase in 1985, renovations began to house all diocesan offices serving the faithful of the eight counties of Western New York in one location,” the announcement said. Staff from 20 departments as well as staff from the nearby chancery moved into the new location about a year later; the building was dedicated in September 1986.

The sale “includes the 95,000-square-foot building,” an additional two-story building, and “an adjacent garage structure,” along with three parking lots.

An official with the Buffalo Diocese told CNA on Thursday morning that the diocese staff remain in the building for the time being.