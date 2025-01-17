Supreme Court Will Decide on Parental Right to Shield Children From Gender Ideology in School

Parents represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty argue that banning opt-outs violates their First Amendment right to direct their children’s religious upbringing, as the coursework conflicts with their beliefs.

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear a case that will determine whether parents have a right to opt their children out of public school coursework that promotes homosexuality, transgenderism and sexual content.

Catholic, Orthodox and Muslim parents are suing the Montgomery County, Maryland Board of Education over a policy that prohibits parents from opting their children out of coursework that promotes gender ideology to children as young as 3 or 4 years old.

Supreme Court justices will likely hear the religious freedom case this spring.

The parents, who are represented by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, have argued that the board’s refusal to allow opt-outs violates their First Amendment right to direct the religious upbringing of their children. The parents argue that the concepts promoted in the coursework conflict with their religious beliefs.

“The School Board has pushed inappropriate gender indoctrination on our children instead of focusing on the fundamental areas of education that they need to thrive,” Grace Morrison, who serves on the board of the Kids First association, said in a statement.

“I pray the Supreme Court will stop this injustice, allow parents to raise their children according to their faith, and restore common sense in Maryland once again,” Morrison said.

One book called Pride Puppy! teaches preschool children the alphabet with a story about a homosexual pride parade, which introduces children to words like “drag queen,” “leather” and “zipper.” It also introduces young children to Marsha B. Johnson — a drag queen, gay rights activist and temporarily a prostitute.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2023.

The school district decided in October 2024 to remove Pride Puppy! and one other book from the school curriculum, but kept them in libraries. Numerous other books that promote gender ideology still remain in the mandatory curriculum for all students.

“Cramming down controversial gender ideology on three-year-olds without their parents’ permission is an affront to our nation’s traditions, parental rights, and basic human decency,” Eric Baxter, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, said in a statement.

“The Court must make clear: parents, not the state, should be the ones deciding how and when to introduce their children to sensitive issues about gender and sexuality,” Baxter added.

The parents are not seeking to have the books banned from the school, but rather are asking for the opportunity to opt their children out of the coursework.

A survey released by Becket earlier this week found that 77% of Americans believe parents should be able to opt their children out of public school coursework that promotes concepts of gender identity and sexuality that conflict with the religious beliefs of the parents. Only 23% of people disagreed with opt-outs.