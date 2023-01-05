Church in Mexico Invites the Faithful to Mass for Benedict XVI at Guadalupe Basilica

The bishops of Mexico have invited the faithful to participate in a Mass to be celebrated for the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

“We invite you to participate in the Holy Mass for the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the distinguished national Basilica of Holy Mary of Guadalupe on Jan. 10 at 11 a.m.,” the invitation posted on Twitter states.

Benedict XVI passed away on Dec. 31, 2022, at 9:34 a.m. Rome time.

His body was transferred from the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, where he lived, to St. Peter's Basilica, where more than 120,000 people came to pray before his mortal remains.

Pope Francis presided at the funeral of Benedict XVI’s funeral Thursday, Jan. 5, in St. Peter’s Square beginning at 9:30 a.m. Rome time.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is now buried in the same tomb that originally held the remains of St. John Paul II in the crypt of St. Peter’s Basilica.