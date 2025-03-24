Children’s Prayers for Pope Francis: ‘We Can Make Him Feel Better’

Youth-group participants are among the few children who have had their drawings and letters received by the Holy Father.

Children in Rome have welcomed the news of Pope Francis’ return to the Vatican after the Pontiff spent nearly 40 days in Gemelli Hospital due to complex respiratory illnesses, including bilateral pneumonia.

Before being discharged Sunday afternoon, the Holy Father appeared on a fifth-floor balcony of Gemelli Hospital to briefly greet and bless approximately 3,000 people gathered in a square outside the clinic. It was the Pope’s first public appearance since being admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14.

Throughout his prolonged hospital stay, several visitors — including children — have come to pray outside Gemelli Hospital and leave behind flowers, drawings, and written letters with well-wishes for the Pope.

Earlier this month, the Holy Father expressed his particular gratitude for children’s continuous prayers for his recovery and return home to the Vatican.

“I know that many children are praying for me,” the Pope said in his March 16 Sunday Angelus message. “Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you.”

In an interview with CNA, three young parishioners from the Church of St. Eugene in the Roman suburb of Parioli — Maddy, Niki and Constaza — shared their gratitude for Pope Francis’ message and emphasized the importance of continuing prayers for the 88-year-old head of the universal Church.

The three girls, who belong to the parish’s youth group “Arcogrande,” are among the few children who have had their drawings and letters received by the Holy Father, thanks to the help of their catechism teacher who passed on their gifts to staff caring for the Pope at Gemelli Hospital.

“Pope Francis’ message [to children] was beautiful,” Maddy shared with CNA over the weekend. “It is important to pray because the Pope is sick … we can make him feel better.”

Niki told CNA that doing good to others is “a beautiful thing” that could help the Pope feel better as he continues medical care from his Casa Santa Marta home in the Vatican.

“I think the Pope thanks us so much for what we do for others,” Niki said. “He does so many things for us … we could do things for him.”

Describing the Pontiff as an “important person for religious people,” Constaza said the Pope’s work leading the Church must be supported by the prayers of the Catholic faithful around the world.

“It’s important to pray for the Pope,” she told CNA. “He always prays for us and helps poor people.”

The Holy Father will continue oxygen therapy, physiotherapy, and other treatments during his two-month convalescence, the Vatican stated over the weekend.