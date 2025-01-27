Catholic Science Event to Address ‘Pastoral Problem’ Among Youth

The initiative is designed to address the issue by educating young people and giving them a forum to ask scientists their questions.

A group of Catholic scientists is hosting an event for Catholic high schoolers, parents, and teachers to showcase “the harmony between the Catholic faith and science.”

The fourth annual St. Albert Initiative (SAI) will bring together 200-250 attendees as well as 13 scientists and three theologians to present talks at Bellarmine University on March 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Stephen Barr, president of the Society of Catholic Scientists and emeritus professor of physics at the University of Delaware, said the event is designed to show young adults the connection between faith and science.

“The St. Albert Initiatives were inspired by the belief that it is important to teach young Catholics that science and the Catholic faith are in harmony with each other and to give them an opportunity to meet, talk to, and hear talks by actual scientists who are believing Catholics,” Barr told CNA. “Additionally, we hope to inspire young Catholics who might be interested in careers in science and answer their questions.”

“Sharing Faith and Science on Social Media” was one of many topics of discussion at the 2024 annual conference of the Society of Catholic Scientists held at Mundelein Seminary in Illinois. Credit: Ken Oliver-Méndez/CNA

The St. Albert Initiatives began in 2021 as a joint project between the Society of Catholic Scientists (SCS) and the Science and Religion Initiative (SRI) at the University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute for Church Life. The first initiative was held at CUA in 2021 and since then has been held throughout the United States.

Co-hosted by the two groups, the initiative brings in many scientists who are members of SCS, while SRI is connected with high school programs on science and faith. The two work together to bring scientists and youth together.

A pastoral problem

“Young people have a lot of questions about science and faith and are exposed to a lot of claims that they are incompatible, which causes many to lose their faith,” Barr explained. “This has become in recent years a huge pastoral problem, which the bishops in the U.S. have become very concerned about.”

The initiative is designed to address the issue by educating young people and giving them a forum to ask scientists their questions.

“The first thing is that Catholics have no reason to be afraid or defensive about science,” Barr noted. “The Catholic Church has a spectacular record of achievement in supporting and contributing to science. Many important scientists have been Catholic believers.”

Barr noted that “whereas many fear that the discoveries of modern science undermine the reasons for believing in God, in many ways they have actually strengthened those reasons, as many scientists, philosophers, and theologians have pointed out,” Barr said. “The good news is that we have very strong arguments on the side of belief.”

Kate Bulinski, associate professor of geosciences in the Department of Environmental Studies at Bellarmine University, noted that “our wider culture has embraced the idea that there is inherent conflict between faith and science.”

Bulinksi is set to give a talk on “The History of Life in Deep Time” at the event.

“Lectio Divina with the Book of Nature for Scientists and Engineers” was among the many topics discussed during the 2024 annual conference of the Society of Catholic Scientists, held at Mundelein Seminary in Illinois. Credit: Ken Oliver-Méndez/CNA

“With the rise of misinformation and the influence of decentralized social media, it is harder than ever to discern what is true,” Bulinski reflected. “It is no wonder that Catholics, especially young Catholics, are confused about what to think about the relationship between faith and science.”

“The St. Albert Initiative is an effective way to counteract that misinformation. It is a powerful experience to hear directly from Catholic scientists who can personally demonstrate that faith and science are, in fact, compatible within the Catholic Church.”

Barr said surveys show that the conferences are effective. Attendees at the 2022 St. Albert Initiative gave a 94.7% score to the statement “This event helped me realize that faith and science are not in conflict,” he noted.