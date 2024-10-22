Catholic Election Night Coverage from EWTN News — Here’s How to Tune In

EWTN News is preparing to offer extensive coverage on the night of the 2024 U.S. general election, and viewers can expect balanced reporting rooted in Catholic teaching amid a divisive political climate.

The EWTN network — the largest Catholic media network in the world — will provide live election results and other coverage across its television, radio, and online news platforms during and after election night.

On Nov. 5, when Americans head to the polls, EWTN’s live television coverage will begin with a one-hour show at 6 p.m. ET, with another one-hour show airing at 9 p.m. that evening. The next day, Nov. 6, live coverage will begin again at 10 a.m. ET.

The broadcast will include live reports from battleground states as well as expert guests to discuss the election results as they come in. Viewers can tune in online or listen on EWTN radio.

From now until Election Day, Catholics can make use of EWTN News’ resource page for voters, which includes news articles and videos, extensive polling of Catholics conducted by EWTN, a Catholic voter guide, an interactive map of state ballot measures related to abortion, and more.

As always, EWTN’s online news sources at Catholic News Agency and the National Catholic Register will provide up-to-the-minute coverage before, during, and after Election Day.

According to EWTN News President and COO Montse Alvarado, the network aims to strike a balance in its coverage, recognizing the presence and need for diverse perspectives while upholding Catholic teaching and values.

“Everyone’s unhappy with the division in the country. So we’re particularly called, as Catholics and Christians, to step into this moment and speak truth into it,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado continued by emphasizing that EWTN News seeks to present the truth, even when it challenges prevailing narratives or political positions. She also highlighted the importance of prayer and discernment, especially in the face of difficult decisions.

She said she sees the highly consequential election as an opportunity to encourage Catholics to be active and engaged citizens, with a foundation of prayer as the starting point for their political action.

“This is a time that we need to double down in prayer … This is not the moment to stand aside and let someone else make those decisions for us,” Alvarado continued.

“We don’t tell anyone how to vote, but it is a Christian responsibility to be active in civil society. And we’re pillars of that civil society.”

Catholics wanting to browse and follow EWTN News’ coverage of the election can find everything at www.ewtnnews.com/election.