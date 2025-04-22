Cardinal Goh: Pope Francis Was Dedicated to Leading Church’s ‘New Evangelization’

Cardinal Goh said Pope Francis was entrusted with 'the work of the new evangelization' and was a 'significant example' for Christians.

Cardinal William Goh celebrated a memorial Mass for Pope Francis in Singapore on Tuesday, saying the late Holy Father had a “heart for everyone” and was dedicated to leading the Church toward a “new evangelization” through mercy and love.

After expressing the “real shock” the Church felt following the news of the pope’s death on Easter Monday, Goh said the Archdiocese of Singapore swiftly organized the Tuesday afternoon memorial Mass held in the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd.

Speaking to approximately 900 Catholic faithful, state representatives, and diplomatic corps present at the April 22 Mass, Cardinal Goh said Pope Francis was entrusted with “the work of the new evangelization” and was a “significant example” for Christians throughout his 12-year pontificate.

“He wanted to proclaim Christ to the world but he wanted to do it in a way that the Gospel he proclaims will truly be ‘good news,’” Cardinal Goh said, reflecting on the late pontiff’s first apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (“The Joy of the Gospel”), written in 2013.

“There is no way for us to proclaim the Gospel unless we have encountered the risen Lord for ourselves, unless we have touched him, unless we have experienced his mercy and love,” he continued.

Commenting on Pope Francis’ critics who said the late pontiff was “soft on doctrine,” the 67-year-old Asian cardinal elector said the late leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics had a visible ability to reach out to many people through the “method” of living the “way of the Gospel.”

“When we celebrate or come to pray for Pope Francis in this Mass, we are reminded of Pope Francis’ methodology in reaching out to people,” he said.

“He was a man with great compassion — especially for those who are poor [or] suffering, those who are marginalized, those who have issues in their marriage [or] even in their identity,” he added.

While noting the importance of “reason” to explain the Christian faith and to share it with others, Cardinal Goh said “doctrines and words” are not enough to convince people about Jesus Christ and his Church.

“In fact, most people do not encounter the risen Lord by way of reason because reason can lead you to a certain threshold,” he said. “You have to take the leap of faith.”

Highlighting the Sacred Heart of Jesus as the “foundation” for the Jesuit Pope’s spirituality, Goh said this “special devotion” enabled Francis to be close to people and have a “heart for everyone,” regardless if they were Catholic or not.

“He was truly a pastor for the world — a pastor with a heart, with compassion, and with great empathy,” he said toward the end of his homily. “We all love Pope Francis because truly he reveals to us the mercy [and] compassion of God.”