Pope Francis’ Visit to Singapore ‘Has Revived the Faith of Our People,’ Cardinal Says

“I believe his visit has revived the faith of our people. His visit has caused many of our Catholics to work together,” said Cardinal William Goh, archbishop of Singapore, in an interview with Vatican News about Pope Francis’ recent visit to the country.

“It’s a very rare occasion when all Catholics come together to work side by side. All of them have been very enthusiastic and have felt that it is a great privilege to be part of this entire organizing committee, to plan and work for the success of the papal visit,” he added.

For the cardinal, the papal trip will inspire the intention to “build ourselves as one Church,” to unite around the figure of the bishop of Rome, and to further promote the message of the Gospel among those who need it most.

It is precisely the quest to bring the good news to all humanity that prompted the Pope to visit Asia, Cardinal Goh explained. An effort to make the Catholic Church “truly a sacrament of the mercy and compassion of Jesus toward others.”

“I think that these types of messages, such as reaching out to the marginalized, to the poor, to those who suffer, to the vulnerable, and respecting other religions, the dignity of life, the protection of the family, and young people, respecting young people and encouraging young people to be bold, without forgetting the elderly either, all these messages that the Holy Father constantly speaks about resonate throughout the world, even for us Singaporeans,” the cardinal reflected.

Furthermore, he said the country’s Catholics are grateful because the pope “has rejuvenated” their faith, which in the long term will imply “a more dynamic and lively desire” for fraternity and to lead others to Jesus.

Importance of the Papal Trip for All of Asia

“The visit of the Holy Father, not only to Asia, but to the countries with a Catholic majority, has been very important for non-Catholics, so that the world understands the beauty of the Catholic faith,” Cardinal Goh emphasized.

Likewise, he said the Catholic Church is willing to welcome and respect nonbelievers and that the pope seeks to promote “the issue of dialogue, of mutual respect,” especially with Asian governments that distrust the Church. This is an attitude that, the cardinal commented, helps them understand that the Church’s only mission is to be “ambassadors of the mercy and love of Christ, and that we are here to help people grow” and seek the common good.

“We want peace, we want harmony, and we want people to work together and care about each other,” he said.

Finally, Cardinal Goh indicated that Asia “has much to contribute to the universal Church” through popular piety that “has to be guided by the Church” to purify it, lead it to a greater knowledge of its faith, and finally facilitate that people fall in love with Jesus.