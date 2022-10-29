Archbishop Gomez Condemns Violence, Prays for Paul Pelosi After Attack

The president of the U.S. bishops’ conference is praying for the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after he was attacked in his home in San Francisco on Friday morning. San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is also keeping the family in prayer.

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said Oct. 28 that he is offering prayers “for the full recovery of Paul Pelosi and comfort for his family.”

Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer by a male assailant early on Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The assailant was reportedly looking for the speaker of the House and also tried to tie Pelosi up.

“I am deeply grieved over this violence,” the USCCB president added, “which should have no place in our communities, our political process, or our great nation. May Our Lady of Perpetual Help intercede for us, provide healing, and guide us to paths of peace.”

Pelosi is expected to make a full recovery, according to doctors, after he underwent a “successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said early Friday evening.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone also asked for prayers for Pelosi’s quick recovery, and for comfort for his wife and family, in a post on Twitter on Friday.