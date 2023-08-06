After Closing Mass, Pope Ends World Youth Day Trip by Meeting Volunteers to Say Thanks

‘In these days, you also have faced a real wave,’ he told the volunteers, ‘not of water, but of young people, young people like you, who have poured into this city.’

Pope Francis wrapped up his World Youth Day visit with one word, rendered in Portuguese as obrigado, thank you — literally, “I am obliged.”

The Holy Father closed the international celebration at a Mass celebrated with an estimated 1.5 million pilgrims earlier this morning, but before leaving Portugal, his last public address was for the some 25,000 volunteers from 130 countries, who kept the massive event running.

Pope Francis addresses WYD2023 volunteers after closing Mass in Lisbon, Aug 6, 2023. Photo credit: Vatican Media

At the Passeio Marítimo outdoor festival center in Algés, on the outskirts of Lisbon, the Pope arrived a little after 4 p.m., local time, to temperatures of 99 degrees.

Despite the heat and the long hours of the last several months and days, the volunteers excitedly cheered the WYD shout used since the days of John Paul II: “These are the young people of the pope!” adding, “Long live Pope Francis!”

Using umbrellas, flags, and their bright green hats to shade themselves, the volunteers gave one last “welcome!,” this time for the Pope.

Three of the young people gave their testimonies to start the meeting: from Portugal, Francisco, age 24; Filipe, age 33; and from Germany, Chiara, age 18. The three of them spoke of how fulfilling these days of service have been, and the enriching experience of serving with people from around the world, as well as the chance to grow in their faith and love for Christ.

“I have realized that life with God is not boring; it is pure adventure,” Chiara said, bringing cheers from her fellow volunteers. “I want to be a saint,” Francisco assured the Pope and the crowd. Filipe said there are many young people who know that in Christ we find peace.

Cardinal Manuel Clemente, patriarch of Lisbon, gave words of thanks to the Pope and his collaborators before the Holy Father took the microphone.

Speaking in Spanish, and often adding off-the-cuff comments and emphases during many of his addresses during the five-day trip, Pope Francis referred to the theme of this World Youth Day — “Mary arose, and went with haste.”

She went to share joy and service, “service in joy,” he said. Francis told the sea of yellow-t-shirted young people that he had seen them also “running about” during these days, moving in haste to help others. “You ran a lot,” he said, as the crowd acknowledged him with cheers.

“But I always noted one thing,” the Pope praised them, “that your eyes shone brightly, shining with the joy of service. Thank you.”

“You made this World Youth Day possible. You did great things with the smallest of gestures,” he added. “You have done much running about, yet never in a frenetic or aimless way that sometimes our world asks. You ran a race that brings about an encounter with others. To serve others in the name of Jesus. You came to Lisbon to serve, not to be served. Thank you. Many thanks.”

Pope Francis noted how love always makes us move quickly, saying, “We think of Zacchaeus, who went up a tree and hurried down from the tree to meet Jesus and welcome him into his home; of the women and disciples, who on Easter morning ran to the tomb and back to the Upper Room to announce that Christ is risen. Those who love do not stand idly by, one who loves, serves, and hurries to love. “

The bishop of Rome left the volunteers with an image taken from his host country, pointing out that north of Lisbon, at a place called Nazaré, waves as high as 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) attract surfers from all over the world.

“In these days, you also have faced a real wave,” he told the volunteers, “not of water, but of young people, young people like you, who have poured into this city.”

Indeed, the estimated attendance at World Youth Day in Lisbon was as much as 50% higher than expected. While only about 350,000 pilgrims had registered, organizers expected a million for the vigil and the final Mass. Estimates suggest though, that as many as 1.5 million youth were actually in attendance.

“With God’s help, with a lot of generosity and helping each other, you have ridden this great wave,” he told the volunteers, as they cheered. “You’re brave!” he assured them, urging them to continue riding the waves of love and charity. “Be surfers of love. This is a task I give you today.”

Some of the young volunteers then greeted the Pope personally. Shortly before 5 p.m., the encounter wrapped up with the pope leading the youth in praying the Our Father, and then giving the apostolic blessing. “And now to ride the wave!” he said, as a last encouragement.

The Pope then moved on to a farewell ceremony at Figo Maduro Air Base in Lisbon. He is expected to arrive to Rome this evening around 10 p.m.