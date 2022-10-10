A Million March Throughout Mexico for Women, Life, and Peace

At the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, a manifesto was read calling for four steps to be taken.

More than a million people marched in 30 states for women, life, and peace in Mexico during the weekend of Oct. 8–9.

The organizers of the nationwide marches told ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language sister news agency, that an estimated 200,000 people marched in Mexico City alone to the Angel of Independence, a monument to national independence in the middle of a large roundabout of a major thoroughfare in the downtown.

The marches, held in a joyful and peaceful atmosphere, took place in cities in 30 states “in favor of the causes of women, the protection of human life, and for peace in Mexico.”

“I am marching on behalf of millions of women; I come with all my heart, I come for my family, for my friends, for my country,” said Laura, one of the participants.

“It’s really painful that they don’t consider us (pregnant women), and there are those who still confront women and the lives of our children in our womb as enemies,” she added.

One of the spokespersons for the march said that “what we want are options for life for ourselves and for our children; we believe that it’s time to overcome abortion in Mexico, as slavery was once overcome.”

At the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, a manifesto was read calling for the following four steps to be taken:

1. That laws be created in support of women in vulnerable situations addressing the root causes of their problems.

2. That the life of every human being be protected equally before and after birth, without any discrimination nor because of the degree of development, health conditions, or for any other reason.

3. That public policies be created in support of peace and unity for all, especially within the family.

4. That mutual trust be restored among citizens so that we can live together in peace and harmony, without violence.

Mujeryvida.org.mx, (Women and life), the platform that called the march, has the support of more than 1,000 organizations throughout Mexico and encourages people to respond to the needs of pregnant women and to respect every person’s life in all its stages.