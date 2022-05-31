11 Funerals to Take Place at Uvalde’s Catholic Church in Coming Weeks

San Antonio Archdiocese releases information regarding Masses for each of the Sacred Heart parishioners who were victims of the tragic school shooting.

Eleven of the Uvalde shooting victims were parishioners at the city’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and their funerals will be held there over the next two and a half weeks.

Although there will be 11 funerals, 12 lives will be commemorated and prayed for, as Joe Garcia, the 50-year-old husband of one of the teachers who was killed, Irma Garcia, will share the same funeral Mass as his wife, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Jordan McMorrough, told CNA May 31.

Joe Garcia died of a heart attack two days after his wife’s death, McMorrough said.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio will be the celebrant for the Garcias’ funeral Mass, which will take place at 10am on June 1 at the church.

The pastor of Sacred Heart, Father Eduardo Morales, will preside over the other funeral liturgies, McMorrough said, adding that the archdiocese’s auxiliary bishops, Bishops Michael Boulette and Gary Janak, “may also be present at some of the other funeral Masses.”

Released by the archdiocese, below are the names of each of the Sacred Heart parishioners who were victims of the school shooting and information regarding their funeral Masses:

Irma Garcia, 46

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde will be hosting visiting hours for Irma Garcia on May 31 starting at 3pm, with recitation of the Rosary to follow at 7pm. Garcia and her husband Joe, 50, will share a funeral Mass at 10am on June 1. with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Hillcrest Funeral Home in Uvalde will be hosting visiting hours from 11am to 9pm on May 31 and June 1 for Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo. The funeral Mass is scheduled for June 2 at 2pm, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.

Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares, 9

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary will be holding visiting hours for Jacklyn “Jackie” Cazares on June 2 from 2 to 9pm. The funeral Mass will take place on June 3 at 2pm, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jose Flores Jr., 10

Hillcrest Funeral Home will be holding visiting hours for Jose Flores Jr. from 2:30 to 10pm on May 31. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 2pm on June 1, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, 9

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary will be hosting visiting hours June 5 from 2 to 9pm for Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia. The funeral Mass is scheduled for June 6 at 10am, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Hillcrest Funeral Home will be holding visiting hours for Amerie Jo Garza from noon to 9pm on May 30, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. The funeral Mass was scheduled for May 31 at 2pm. No information about burial was mentioned.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Hillcrest Funeral Home will be holding visiting hours for Jayce Carmelo Luevanos on June 1 from 2 to 9pm and on June 2 from noon to 9pm. The funeral Mass is planned for 10am on June 3, followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Tess Mata, 10

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary is hosting visiting hours at 3pm on June 12, followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7pm for Tess Mata. The funeral Mass is scheduled for June 13 at 10am, followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Eva Mireles, 44

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary will be hosting visiting hours for Eva Mireles on June 9 from 3 to 9pm. The funeral Mass is scheduled for June 10 at 10am, followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Layla Salazar, 11

Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary is holding visiting hours for Layla Salazar on June 15 at 2pm, followed by a prayer service at 7pm. The funeral Mass is scheduled for June 16 at 10am, followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Jaliah Nicole Silguero, 10

Hillcrest Funeral Home is holding visiting hours on June 1 for Jaliah Nicole Silguero from 2 to 9pm and June 2 from noon to 9pm. The funeral Mass is planned for June 3 at 10am, with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s CCD Facebook page said in a May 25 statement that “some were our own CCD children, current and former.”

On May 24 a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and shot and killed 19 children and two adults. The shooter was shot and killed by authorities on the scene. Local authorities have been under public scrutiny with accusations of inaction during the shooting.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it will be investigating the response of law enforcement to the shooting.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active-shooter events,” spokesperson Anthony Coley said. “The review will be conducted with the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.”

The Uvalde shooting is believed to be the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in which the attacker killed 26 people.

Archbishop Garcia-Siller visits Uvalde, Texas, following the shooting at Robb Elementary School. (Photo: Archdiocese of San Antonio.)

Bishops across the country have responded with prayer and heartbrokenness, as did Pope Francis. The U.S. bishops’ conference released a statement the day of the Uvalde shooting calling for prayer for the victims and wounded, as well as for the Uvalde community.





Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde has been a place of prayer and support for those affected by the shooting, as the archbishop has celebrated Mass there multiple times since the tragedy, and Catholic Charities has designated the church as a resource for those affected and in need as a result of the shooting.

During his homily on May 29, Archbishop García-Siller said in part:

“Jesus reveals to us that our faith and our love are inseparable from our hope, and he opens for us a brighter horizon. The hope of who we are called to be will always overpower our imagination. Our faith allows us to trust that our children in Uvalde who left us already enjoy endless joy.”