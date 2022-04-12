YouTube Demonetizes Family’s Pro-Life Video

“We’ll leave the message in God’s hands,” says Cole LaBrant, “and trust that whoever is supposed to watch it, will watch it.”

YouTubers Cole and Savannah LaBrant’s recent pro-life video discussing women’s experiences with abortion has received resounding backlash online and has been demonetized by YouTube.

In the short, 38-minute documentary, the Labrants interview various experts on abortion. Women discuss their experiences with unplanned pregnancy and former abortionists explain in detail how abortions work. The video goes on to suggest opportunities available to support women and their children.

“Instead of pro-life or pro-choice, is it possible for us to be pro-love? Is it possible for us to love both the mother and the baby? Maybe the answer isn’t either-or,” a voiceover explains at the onset of the video. “Where is God’s heart at? Where is the truth and peace amidst all the chaos and lies?”

The couple used LiveAction materials and worked with Embrace Grace, a non-profit that equips churches with knowledge of how to support single, pregnant young women in their communities.

“The LaBrant Family kind of just implied that abortion is worse than the Holocaust in their new documentary,” one viewer wrote online, reacting to the statistics the documentary shared comparing abortion in the United States to death rates caused by car accidents, smoking, heart disease and several genocides, including the Holocaust.

Though the comments on the video itself were never activated, people took to other social media platforms to share their frustrations. “Why has no one canceled the Labrant family?” another person asked.

Cole shared news on his story that Instagram took down his feed post addressing the documentary. He described how YouTube demonetized the video and removed it from the website’s algorithm, which significantly decreases its reach.

“At this point we’ll leave the message in God’s hands and trust that whoever is supposed to watch it, will watch it,” he said.

Savannah shared her experience of becoming pregnant at 19 and recalled feeling fearful of the future. Her daughter Everleigh was born in 2012. Savannah and Cole met in 2016 and married in 2017, and share three children — Everleigh, Posie and Zealand. Savannah is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

Cole said that if even just one mother changes her mind about getting an abortion, it will have been worth it. The video also seeks to provide resources to people looking to provide aid and support for women in need.

Dr. Anthony Levatino, who has provided abortions up to 21 weeks gestation, explained that a unique genetic signature begins at conception.

“When you figure out here,” he said, pointing to his heart, “not here,” pointing to his head, “that killing a baby this big for money is wrong, it doesn’t take you too long to figure out that it doesn’t matter if the baby is this big, or this big, or even this big. It’s all the same.”

He shared that he’s often heard the phrase, “We need abortion to save women’s lives.”

“The vast majority of times that a pregnancy becomes dangerous to a woman — there are a few cases early in pregnancy, we can talk about those — but the vast, vast number of these cases occur after 22 weeks, when the baby is viable,” Levatino said. “As a pro-life obstetrician gynecologist and almost 10 years experience, I have terminated, i.e., ended, hundreds of pregnancies to save women’s lives. How many babies did I have to deliberately kill in the process? None. Not even one. It’s called delivery.”

The LaBrants speak with two mothers about how crucial support during their unplanned pregnancies was for them and how women searching for help now can get it, specifically discussing Embrace Grace, which provides community to when during and after pregnancy.

“You can have your baby and your dreams too,” one mother said.

Israel Jones’s story concludes the documentary. After the father of her unborn child left her, she attempted to go through with an abortion. She received a pill from Planned Parenthood and “they sent [her] home, to do this abortion by [her]self.”

Three months later, after finding strange changes happening with her body, she went to the hospital, where they spotted her five-month old child on an ultrasound.

“I felt so shameful, you know? I felt so guilty. I am just so blessed to have this beautiful daughter. She’s so perfect,” Jones said. “I literally cried tears of joy when she came out of me. I couldn’t believe how beautiful she was.”

She experienced fear of how the abortion pill she’d taken would affect her daughter.

“But God, he just made her perfect. I know that when she grows up, she’s going to know that she was meant to be here and that she was loved,” Jones said. “God heard my prayer, and he redeemed me. He was like, ‘You know what? You are worthy. You can do this.’”