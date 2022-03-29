Support the register

What Happened at the Apparition in Knock-Ireland, A Prayer for Detachment from All Earthly Things by Thomas à Kempis, and More Great Links!

What Happened at the Apparition in Knock, Ireland – Joseph Freyaldenoven at Catholic365 +1

A Prayer for Detachment from All Earthly Things by Thomas à Kempis – Tan·Direction Blog +1

Woman Puts Her Euthanasia on Hold after Talking to Her Archbishop – Gelsomino Del Guercio at Aleteia

Happy Hour – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Things To Fast From That Aren’t Chocolate – Claudine Macalisang at Catholic Link

Becoming a ‘New Man’ Through the Eucharist – Matthew Riedl at The Arlington Catholic Herald

The ‘What-the-Heck-is-the-Vatican-Finance-Trial-Even-About?’ Timeline – The Pillar

Heaven’s Happy Warriors: The Fisher Family – Seton Magazine

Fishing with the Thomists – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time

Listen This Lent – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

The Best Explanation on the Anti-Catholic Blaine Amendments (YouTube) – Edify

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

“After his fall, man was not abandoned by God. On the contrary, God calls him and in a mysterious way heralds … the first announcement of the Messiah and Redeemer, of a battle between the serpent and the Woman, and of the final victory of a descendant of hers.” (CCC 410)

