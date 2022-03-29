What Happened at the Apparition in Knock-Ireland, A Prayer for Detachment from All Earthly Things by Thomas à Kempis, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What Happened at the Apparition in Knock, Ireland – Joseph Freyaldenoven at Catholic365 +1
A Prayer for Detachment from All Earthly Things by Thomas à Kempis – Tan·Direction Blog +1
Woman Puts Her Euthanasia on Hold after Talking to Her Archbishop – Gelsomino Del Guercio at Aleteia
Happy Hour – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Things To Fast From That Aren’t Chocolate – Claudine Macalisang at Catholic Link
Becoming a ‘New Man’ Through the Eucharist – Matthew Riedl at The Arlington Catholic Herald
The ‘What-the-Heck-is-the-Vatican-Finance-Trial-Even-About?’ Timeline – The Pillar
Heaven’s Happy Warriors: The Fisher Family – Seton Magazine
Fishing with the Thomists – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time
Listen This Lent – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
The Best Explanation on the Anti-Catholic Blaine Amendments (YouTube) – Edify
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging