What Deacon Frank Taught Me About Affirming and Promoting Vocations

The faithful can express gratitude for deacons any day of the year, including on St. Stephen’s Day.

According to Georgetown’s Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate report on “A Portrait of the Permanent Diaconate in 2022,” an estimated 910 men were ordained to the permanent diaconate in 2022, up from 567 the year before. However, the number of men serving as permanent deacons is slowly dwindling; in 2022, an estimated 13,695 permanent deacons served in active ministry, down from 15,000 in 2011.

Vocation Ministry sees an urgent need for the Church to increase awareness and gratitude for permanent deacons who have said “Yes” to this call, and Vocation Ministry is equipping the Church to awaken once again the call of a vocation within the human heart.

One of my mentors at my parish, St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Houston, was Deacon Frank Davis, who was kind, gentle and compassionate — a servant among servants. A devoted husband, he was married for more than 50 years. He died on Aug. 30, 2021.

Deacon Frank served a short but impactful eight years in official service to the Church. During that time, he shared inspirational stories of his service in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam, never focusing on his heroic actions. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Force Commendation Medal for his service, but parishioners would never have known that.

Ordained on Jan. 26, 2013, he generously served the parish as the director of pastoral care so that he could walk with families during their grief, along with his other duties. He also was the parish vocation ministry’s clergy representative for several years after ordination.

He regularly served at the Mass that my family and I would attend. He invested in the people of St. Cecilia, making time for anyone. My son Gabriel made a connection with Deacon Frank, as he served as an altar boy countless times under his watchful, caring eye. His faith and service were such that Gabriel asked him to be his confirmation sponsor.

Statue in The Santo Stefano (St. Stephen) Church in Assisi, Italy (Photo: Gunnar Bach Pedersen, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

I wanted to thank Deacon Frank and all the deacons at my parish in a more meaningful way, so I started Deacon Sunday.





Call/text/email/write a deacon.

Send spiritual bouquets.

Pray, fast and offer sacrifices.

Ask all parishioners to sign a card.

Send a video with a message of gratitude.

Send a gift card or present during the 12 Days of Christmas.

Send drawings or paintings by children.

What Else?

Maybe you can help form a vocation committee at your parish that will implement the full calendar for vocations and activities to bring about a vocation-friendly culture.

This culture will not happen overnight. It takes prayerful intention to create fertile soil for the Holy Spirit to plant his call into the hearts of the faithful.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have everyone in our schools and parishes fully seeking God’s will in their lives? Seminaries and houses of religious formation would be full, more men would say “Yes” to the diaconate, and marriages would be holier. We want parishes to be incubators for future saints, as heaven is the goal.

Rhonda Gruenewald, a wife and mother of two, founded Vocation Ministry to build up a culture of vocations in parishes and schools. Follow the ministry’s work on social media @VocationMinistry.