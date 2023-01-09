Support the register

WATCH: ‘The Papacy of Reason — Inside the Mind of Benedict XVI’

A documentary created about Benedict XVI integrates amazing archival footage, in-depth interviews, offering keen insights and fascinating facts about his life and legacy.

Pope Benedict XVI leaves his general audience at the Vatican, 16 January 2008.
Edward Pentin

VATICAN CITY — Shortly before Pope Benedict XVI made his apostolic visit to the United States in 2008, EWTN commissioned German philosopher Raphaela Schmid and myself to film and produce The Papacy of Reason — Inside the Mind of Benedict XVI — an hour-long documentary looking into the mind and teaching of the pontiff.

Working with the news agency Rome Reports, we sought to create an overview of Benedict's life; examining the principal teaching themes of his pontificate and his extraordinary ability to convey the deep mysteries of the faith in an accessible and relevant way, guiding the people of God in truth and love.

The documentary is comprised of interviews with key Church leaders and Vatican experts including the late US prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal William Levada, the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo, Rome’s Chief Rabbi, Riccardo Di Segni, the Irish theologian and former student of Joseph Ratzinger, Father Vincent Twomey, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the German Cardinal Paul Josef Cordes, and the Italian politician and philosopher Rocco Buttiglione.

Full version:

Excerpts:

1. The Papacy of Reason — Tradition and Catechesis


2. The Papacy of Reason — Faith and Reason in Europe and the US


3. The Papacy of Reason — The Meaning of Life, Papal Trials


Edward Pentin

Edward Pentin Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for EWTN's National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of The Next Pope: The Leading Cardinal Candidates (Sophia Institute Press, 2020) and The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family (Ignatius Press, 2015). Follow him on Twitter at @edwardpentin.

Pope Benedict XVI is shown on May 13, 2010.

Pope Benedict XVI: Doctor of the Church?

EXPLAINER: Considered one of the greatest and most faithful theologians in the history of the Church, there are many obvious and important steps to be taken before the late pope could become a doctor of the Church.

Matthew Bunson/CNA

