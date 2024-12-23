5 Simple Ways for Catholic Parents to Keep Christ at the Heart of Christmas

As Catholic parents, we long to create a meaningful, memorable and joyful Christmas for our families. It’s easy to get lost and overwhelmed in all that goes into making this happen and we forget to incorporate experiences that will actually help bring about the joy and grace that we desire for our families. Here are five intentional ways to help your family experience the true joy of Christ’s birth this year:

1. Go to Confession. Prepare your hearts spiritually by going to confession as a family before Christmas. Nothing helps us embrace the joy of Christmas like receiving God’s mercy and starting fresh — make it a special family outing followed by something fun like hot cocoa or a festive light tour.

2. Start a new Christmas tradition. Create memories that last by starting a new family tradition. Consider inviting grandparents, or older couples who fill that role for your family, for dinner during the Christmas season. Sharing a meal together, telling stories of Christmases past, and singing carols can deepen family connection while celebrating the gift of one another. It also allows you to hear how God has worked and is working in the lives of those you love.

3. Keep your tree up until Epiphany. Resist the urge to pack up Christmas decor on Dec. 26. The Christmas season continues until the Solemnity of the Epiphany on Jan. 6 (actually until the Baptism of Our Lord if you want to go all out!). Keeping your tree and decorations up reminds your family that the celebration of Christ’s birth extends beyond one day. Consider having a special Epiphany blessing for your home as a meaningful conclusion to the season.

4. Plan intentional moments of prayer and gratitude. Amid gift-opening and holiday meals, carve out moments for prayer and gratitude. Read the Nativity story from the Gospel of Luke before opening presents or say a special grace before your Christmas meal. Spend time before the creche asking for the grace to welcome the Christ-Child into your heart. Simple, heartfelt prayers help keep Christ at the center of Christmas.

5. Serve others as a family. Christmas is about giving, especially to those in need. Consider volunteering at a local charity, preparing a meal for a homebound neighbor or participating in a parish giving tree. Involving your children in acts of service helps them experience the joy of living out their faith. For example, we know a family that brings necessities and gifts to the local crisis pregnancy center and then they go out to dinner or have a potluck together. It has become such a tradition for them that this is how their entire extended and very large family marks the season.

By incorporating these five simple practices, your family can embrace the true spirit of Christmas. May your Christmas be filled with joyful grace, deep peace and the tender love of the Christ-Child born anew in your hearts!