‘An Incredible Thing’: Catholic Groups Collect Christmas Toys for Children in Need

Much of the school community, from the athletics department to the student government, gets involved in the effort.

Multiple Catholic groups and organizations this year have collected and distributed Christmas presents to children and families in need — some of them continuing yearslong traditions ensuring that even those without means are able to put something under the tree on Christmas morning.

Father Greg Fluet, who serves as vice president for mission and ministry at Mount Saint Mary College (MSMC) in Newburgh, New York, told CNA that the school runs a student-driven gift program that distributes hundreds of presents every year to children.

“It’s an incredible thing,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for quite a number of years now. This year we collected over 800 toys that we gave to Catholic Charities in New York.”

A volunteer stacks toys at Mount Saint Mary College as part of the school's annual toy drive in Newburgh, New York, December 2024. Credit: Lee Ferris

“It’s something that we strongly believe at MSMC, that no child should be without a toy at Christmastime,” he said.

“Obviously, we can only do a small part, a very small little thing,” Father Fluet acknowledged. “But boy, it will make a difference in the life of one child and one family. It’s something that students do a great job with.”

Much of the school community, from the athletics department to the student government, gets involved in the effort, the priest said.

“We collect donations from the local community,” he said. “The students bring in the toys, but we also receive monetary donations. We don’t go out and solicit, we simply announce the annual toy drive. The kids are great at making posters.”

“They had a picture of me in my cassock and a Santa Claus hat,” he said, laughing. “It’s perfect.”

Father Fluet said the coronavirus crisis several years ago launched a new way to collect gifts that the school still utilizes.

“During COVID, we went virtual and set up a gift registry through Amazon,” he said. ”And we still do that now.”

‘It could be one kid or up to nine’

In New York City, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens utilized the parish basement at St. Vincent Ferrer Church to offer toys and gifts for city residents in need.

“For many children, this is the only gift that will be under their tree this year,” Catholic Charities outreach worker Debbie Hampson told Current News.

“We’ve had parents crying because of the fact that they’re able to provide at least a gift for their child,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful blessing. I thank God,” one shopper told the news station.

Students in Michigan last week also partnered with Catholic Charities to distribute presents to families. And in the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, approximately 5,000 children were projected to receive presents from the “Christmas Gifts for Kids” program, an initiative spearheaded by several local organizations including the diocesan Catholic Social Services.

“There are a lot of people out there that can’t afford gifts, especially with today’s economy. This helps a lot of families,” volunteer Jessica Bruno told the diocese.

The program held toy distributions on Dec. 15–16. “About 2,000 families” registered for the gift program, the diocese said.

Similar efforts, meanwhile, were undertaken in Nevada and North Carolina.

Farther down south, Tony Nochim, a spokesman for St. Vincent de Paul Louisville in Kentucky, said the charitable organization has been running its annual “Santa Shop” for nearly 30 years.

The organization normally houses and feeds community members in need, Nochim said; over the past year it served more than 126,000 individuals. This year’s gift exchange, meanwhile, was the 28th such event.

“It’s a mini-mall setup,” he said. “Parents or guardians register for their kids. It could be one kid or up to nine.”

Volunteers are seen at St. Vincent de Paul Louisville's “Santa Shop," December 2024. Credit: St. Vincent de Paul Louisville

“This past year we were able to serve 1,159 children from 409 families,” he said. “That’s been our largest turnout yet.”

The program is run by a few hundred volunteers, he said. The offerings at the shop, meanwhile, go well beyond just toys.

“Shoppers will walk with one of our volunteers — an ‘elf’ — to receive stuffed animals, toys, sports equipment, hair accessories, board games, winter coats, stocking stuffers,” he said. “We can wrap their gifts as well.”

Nochim said parents are “always super grateful” for the event.

“They all come from different situations,” he said. “Whether they’re coming for the first time or for a while, they’re grateful for the opportunity to be able to put presents under their Christmas trees for their kids.”