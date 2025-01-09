Why Catholic Families Pray to This Little Girl From Louisiana for Miracles

Charlene Richard, lovingly known as the “Little Cajun Saint,” is a beautiful example of how God can use even the smallest and most humble among us to touch hearts and change lives.

Born in 1947 in the tiny rural community of Richard, Louisiana, Charlene lived her short young life with extraordinary faith. Diagnosed with leukemia at just 12 years old, she responded with a grace that inspired everyone she met. Each moment of her suffering became an offering, a prayer, and a gift for others. During her final days at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Charlene’s prayers became a channel of hope and healing for countless souls. Her quiet trust in God and her profound love for others continues to be a source of light.

Charlene’s gravesite in Richard, Louisiana, is a sacred place of pilgrimage, where individuals and families come to seek healing, comfort, and courage. Her story reminds us that holiness is not about doing extraordinary things but about trusting God with extraordinary love in every moment of our lives.

In South Louisiana, Catholic parents often bring their babies to the gravesite of Charlene Richard to pray for the health and holiness of their child. We have visited her grave with our own children over the years to pray for their vocations, and every time we go, we meet other families who have likewise come with devotion and confidence.





Charlene’s Intercession

Charlene’s legacy of intercessory prayer continues to bear fruit. A few months ago, prayer requests went out in our circles here in Louisiana for a young mom from New York who had flown down to visit the grave of Charlene Richard. She was asking for a miracle for her unborn baby, who had received an adverse prenatal diagnosis.

That same day, a friend in New York texted us asking us to pray for a miracle cure for a baby who was not expected to live after delivery. We let them know that everyone here was praying for this baby because St. Edward’s in Richard had shared a picture of the mom visiting the grave of Charlene Richard.

Every day on the way to school our children prayed for a miracle for this little baby whose parents had a devotion to Charlene Richard. On Dec. 27, on the eve of the Feast of the Holy Innocents, a healthy baby girl was born.

This remarkable testimony from the mother was shared on our parish's Facebook page:

At 20 weeks, I was told that my child had severe Ventriculomegaly and pontocerebellar hypoplasia, resulting in a severely disabled life or early infant death. Abortion was the merciful option. After praying a novena to Charlene Richard in October, on 10/28 we found out that one brain abnormality, Ventriculomegaly, was completely resolved. Inspired by what we found, I flew down to Richard, LA, to ask for Charlene’s help one more time. I met some of the loveliest people who I now call family, and we all prayed at her gravesite.

Meet Charlene Marie, born 12/27 at 7:41 pm. She stayed in the NICU for 15 hours, passing all of her assessments. She had a head ultrasound and MRI done, with results showing no signs of brain abnormalities. Just a healthy little girl.

Thank you, for all of your prayers and support during this pregnancy. And thank you, Charlene Richard, for your help. Praise and glory to God!

This story is a testament to the power of intercessory prayer — especially the intercession of children like ours, who were praying daily for this baby’s complete healing. It’s a reminder that when we call upon the communion of saints, we are never alone in our struggles. God’s mercy and love flow through the prayers of his faithful, bringing hope and healing to the world. What a beautiful miracle and a witness of God’s love to each of us.





Learn More

The Beatification and Canonization Process

The process of beatification (and later canonization) is a journey of discernment and prayer, and Charlene’s cause has seen remarkable progress. In January 2020, Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel opened her cause for beatification, granting her the title “Servant of God.” This marked the beginning of an official investigation into her life and sanctity.

On Nov. 17, 2021, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted to advance her cause, a significant step in recognizing her as a model of faith. Most recently, on Jan. 13, 2024, a ceremony at St. Edward Church in Richard celebrated the closing of the diocesan inquiry phase. The findings have been sent to the Vatican for further study, bringing Charlene one step closer to the possibility of beatification. Perhaps this miracle will become part of the process of her beatification.





The Gift of Intercessory Prayer

This story and countless others like it highlight the incredible power of intercessory prayer. Through the prayers of Charlene Richard, God continues to work miracles, reminding us that we are never alone in our struggles. Intercessory prayer connects us to the communion of saints, who walk with us, pray for us, and inspire us to trust in God’s goodness and plan.

Charlene’s life shows us that holiness is within reach for every one of us when we choose to love God and others wholeheartedly. Whether you are facing your own trials or seeking encouragement on your spiritual journey, Charlene’s witness is a powerful testament to the beauty of surrendering everything to Jesus.

Visit her gravesite, pray for her intercession, or learn more through the resources shared above. To see more about her journey, watch this beautiful video marking a milestone in her cause.