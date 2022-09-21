Two Things You Can Do to Increase Eucharistic Reverence, The Sneakiest Invalid Wedding You Ever Saw, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Two Things You Can Do To Increase Eucharistic Reverence – Amelia M. Carlson at Catholic365

The Sneakiest Invalid Wedding You Ever Saw – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Sublime “Ave Maris Stella” from Norway’s Most Beloved Composer - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Trials and Punishments are Blessings from God and Proof of His Mercy – Father Jean Baptiste Saint-Jure, S.J., at Tan•Direction

Catholic Ventures Launches Lion and Lamb Catholic Children’s Book Subscription Box – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Ordination and First Mass of Joseph Cardinal Zen of Hong Kong – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Secret to Creating a Soulful, Beautiful and Kid Friendly Home – Mary Catherine Adams at Theology of Home Blog

“Donate? ... The Church Already Has Millions!” – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Budding Themes in Hebrews - John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

University of Notre Dame Requires Gender Ideology Training Session - Complicit Clergy

A Lesson from Tolkien on Grief and Hope – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

About Certain Posture Positions During Mass - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Inaugurated Eschatology – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

10 Ways to Destroy the Imagination of Your Child; Podcast – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Pontiff Goes to Kazakhstan, Says Stuff and Signs Something; What Could Go Wrong? – Fr. Z’s Blog

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit