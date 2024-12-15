12 Jewels of Advent Wisdom from the Saints

The Savior came on that first Christmas to bring us salvation; he will come to us spiritually this Christmas if we open our hearts to him.

Advent is a season of hope during which we look toward the birth of our Lord at Christmas. On Gaudete Sunday and the days to follow, we should take time to assess our lives and make the necessary changes to purify our hearts and amend our ways. In doing so, we increase the depth of our love for God and our hope in his infinite goodness.

This year is different, however. As we come to the Third Sunday of Advent, we are reminded that the conclusion of this season will mark the beginning of the Jubilee Year of Hope. On Dec. 24, Pope Francis will open the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica, officially opening the holy year, which will end on Jan. 6, 2026.

It fits, then, to gear our Advent striving toward the theme of hope in preparation for both the birth of our Lord and Christmas and the Year of Hope. For this, we can look to the wisdom of the saints.

It is uncertain when the practice of observing Advent began, but by the fifth century, there is evidence of Churchmen offering sermons and works specific to Advent, among them being St. Maximus of Turin, St. Ambrose, St. Augustine and St. Caesarius of Arles. In the 11th and 12th centuries, the time of Advent was distinguished by special homilies at Mass as evidenced by the writings of St. Ivo of Chartres and St. Bernard.

Perhaps, as we observe the final days of Advent this year, we can spend a brief time each day to consider the words of the saints and how they speak to us of hope. Below are 12 quotes for your meditations.

1. “We must prepare our hearts for the coming of the Lord, as he desires to come and make his dwelling within us.” — St. Bernard of Clairvaux

2. “Advent is a time of waiting, it is a time of joy because the coming of Christ is not only a gift of grace and salvation, but also an occasion for the renewal of relationships.” — St. John Paul II

3. “Let us live in joy and love during this holy time, awaiting the birth of our Savior with hope and faith.” — St. Francis of Assisi

4. “At this Christmas when Christ comes, will He find a warm heart? Mark the season of Advent by loving and serving the others with God's own love and concern.” — St. Teresa of Calcutta

5. “He came to save men who were lost. And when you can call this to mind, what need you fear?” — St. Thomas Aquinas

6. “May our hearts be full of hope and joy as we wait for the coming of the Christ child.” — St. Bonaventure

7. “We must be a people of hope and charity, awaiting the Lord with open hearts.” — St. Augustine

8. “Advent is a time of renewal and purification, leading us to greater holiness.” — St. Francis de Sales

9. “The coming of the Lord is near. Let us await him with faithful hearts, purified minds and joyful spirits.” — St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

10. “May we prepare our hearts and homes for the coming of the Savior with love and humility.” — St. Benedict

11. “We are waiting for the coming of the Lord. Let us be vigilant and faithful.” — St. Gregory the Great

12. “Let us prepare for the coming of our Lord with hearts full of joy and thanksgiving.” — St. Jerome

This Gaudete Sunday, may our hearts grow in the hope and trust that will lead to the renewal and rebirth for which we long — the hope and rebirth that only the Christ Child can give.