Tolkien’s Response to Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of ‘Aryan Descent,’ What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft, and More Great Links!
Read J.R.R. Tolkien’s Response to a Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of His “Aryan Descent” – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1
What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Angelus +1
From Atheist to Catholic, Jennifer Frey, Ph.D., on The Journey Home (YouTube) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Saint Joseph’s Orphanage Chapel: A Rare Example of North American Rococo –John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Reclaiming the Rainbow – J. B. Toner at Catholic365
Can Joseph Cure the Church of Today’s Chronic Infidelity? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Embracing the Cross and Overcoming Anxiety – Kevin D. Majeres, M.D., at The Catholic Gentleman
Questions About Jesus’ Genealogies – Jimmy Akin
Awareness of Angels – Conor Gallagher at Tan Direction
Half of a Mustard Seed – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Exorcist Diary: The Hell of Unforgiveness – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at CatholicExorcism.org
