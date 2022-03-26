Support the register

Tolkien’s Response to Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of ‘Aryan Descent,’ What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Stack of Old Books Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Annie Spratt from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Read J.R.R. Tolkien’s Response to a Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of His “Aryan Descent” – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Angelus +1

From Atheist to Catholic, Jennifer Frey, Ph.D., on The Journey Home (YouTube) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Saint Joseph’s Orphanage Chapel: A Rare Example of North American Rococo –John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Reclaiming the Rainbow – J. B. Toner at Catholic365

Can Joseph Cure the Church of Today’s Chronic Infidelity? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Embracing the Cross and Overcoming Anxiety – Kevin D. Majeres, M.D., at The Catholic Gentleman

Questions About Jesus’ Genealogies – Jimmy Akin

Awareness of Angels – Conor Gallagher at Tan Direction

Half of a Mustard Seed – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: The Hell of Unforgiveness – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at CatholicExorcism.org

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

