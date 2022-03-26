Tolkien’s Response to Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of ‘Aryan Descent,’ What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Read J.R.R. Tolkien’s Response to a Nazi-Allied Publisher Who Asked for Proof of His “Aryan Descent” – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

What a Generation of Catholic Thinkers Owe to Peter Kreeft – Christopher Kaczor, Ph.D., at Angelus +1

From Atheist to Catholic, Jennifer Frey, Ph.D., on The Journey Home (YouTube) – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Saint Joseph’s Orphanage Chapel: A Rare Example of North American Rococo –John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Reclaiming the Rainbow – J. B. Toner at Catholic365

Can Joseph Cure the Church of Today’s Chronic Infidelity? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Embracing the Cross and Overcoming Anxiety – Kevin D. Majeres, M.D., at The Catholic Gentleman

Questions About Jesus’ Genealogies – Jimmy Akin

Awareness of Angels – Conor Gallagher at Tan Direction

Half of a Mustard Seed – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Exorcist Diary: The Hell of Unforgiveness – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at CatholicExorcism.org

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit