Three Ways We Experience Pain, Keeping Your Kids Catholic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Loneliness and Sadness Photo
Loneliness and Sadness Photo
Tito Edwards Blogs

Three Ways We Experience Pain and Why It Matters - Jim Schroeder at Aleteia

Keeping Your Kids Catholic – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Go First and Reconcile - Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei

Find That Saint Who Speaks to You: Saint Anthony of Padua - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Introduction to the Cosmati and Cosmatesque Ornament – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Times Like These, We Need To Fix Our Gaze Upon Heaven - Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today

When Your Parents’ Divorce, It Sticks with You – Bethany Meola at Catholic Answers

The Mass: Grace and Blessing – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

In 2023 the Form of Absolution Will Change for American Catholics – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Defending Canceled Priests – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The New Rite of Consecration is Valid - Nishant Xavier at One Peter 5

The Chicago Way vs. the Catholic Way - Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

How Early Education in the Liturgy can Reveal a Lifetime of Faith – Gerard O’Shea at Adoremus

Summer Outdoors: The Athletic Skort - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

All of “Grandma’s Lace” and More – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

If the most restrictive views are combined, almost half of respondents supported abortion no later than six weeks into pregnancy, and 72% backed abortion no later than 15 weeks.

New Survey: Abortion Limits Are Popular Among US Voters

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies/Harris Poll’s June 2022 national survey of registered voters shows 72% backed abortion no later than 15 weeks. In addition, 44% thought state legislatures should set abortion standards.

Kevin J. Jones/CNA Nation

