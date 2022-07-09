Three Ways We Experience Pain, Keeping Your Kids Catholic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Three Ways We Experience Pain and Why It Matters - Jim Schroeder at Aleteia

Keeping Your Kids Catholic – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Go First and Reconcile - Jonathan Fessenden at Missio Dei

Find That Saint Who Speaks to You: Saint Anthony of Padua - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Introduction to the Cosmati and Cosmatesque Ornament – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Times Like These, We Need To Fix Our Gaze Upon Heaven - Jocelyn Soriano at Ignitum Today

When Your Parents’ Divorce, It Sticks with You – Bethany Meola at Catholic Answers

The Mass: Grace and Blessing – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

In 2023 the Form of Absolution Will Change for American Catholics – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Defending Canceled Priests – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The New Rite of Consecration is Valid - Nishant Xavier at One Peter 5

The Chicago Way vs. the Catholic Way - Randall Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

How Early Education in the Liturgy can Reveal a Lifetime of Faith – Gerard O’Shea at Adoremus

Summer Outdoors: The Athletic Skort - Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

All of “Grandma’s Lace” and More – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit