This Prayer Will Clear the Webs of the Mind of an Atheist, Here Are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“If An Atheist Listens to This Prayer, the Webs of His Mind Will Be Cleared” – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Tired of Cheese Pizza on Fridays? Here are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine +1

Pursuit of Perfection: How to Pray According to Thomas à Kempis on Prayer – Tan·Direction Blog

The Lost Art of Intentionality – Tod Worner at Word on Fire

Feeling Angry? Take It before the Blessed Sacrament – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Fear, Suffering, and Fixing – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Silence: God’s Eternal Language – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog

Saint Joseph and the Holy Eucharist — Father Serafino Lanzetta at Rorate Cæli

Ukraine as the Breadbasket of the World: Are We in Danger of Food Shortages? – Karol Wojteczek at Aleteia

Judge Jackson on the Stand – Kody W. Cooper at Crisis Magazine

An “Ad Orientem” Church in an Age of Horizontalism – Larry Chapp at Adoremus Bulletin

