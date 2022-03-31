Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/this-prayer-will-clear-the-webs-of-the-mind-of-an-atheist-here-are-seven-lenten-meatless-recipes-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

This Prayer Will Clear the Webs of the Mind of an Atheist, Here Are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible Photo
Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Pexels from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

“If An Atheist Listens to This Prayer, the Webs of His Mind Will Be Cleared” – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Tired of Cheese Pizza on Fridays? Here are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine +1

Pursuit of Perfection: How to Pray According to Thomas à Kempis on Prayer – Tan·Direction Blog

The Lost Art of Intentionality – Tod Worner at Word on Fire

Feeling Angry? Take It before the Blessed Sacrament – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Fear, Suffering, and Fixing – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Silence: God’s Eternal Language – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog

Saint Joseph and the Holy Eucharist — Father Serafino Lanzetta at Rorate Cæli

Ukraine as the Breadbasket of the World: Are We in Danger of Food Shortages? – Karol Wojteczek at Aleteia

Judge Jackson on the Stand – Kody W. Cooper at Crisis Magazine

An “Ad Orientem” Church in an Age of Horizontalism – Larry Chapp at Adoremus Bulletin

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up