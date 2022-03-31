This Prayer Will Clear the Webs of the Mind of an Atheist, Here Are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
“If An Atheist Listens to This Prayer, the Webs of His Mind Will Be Cleared” – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
Tired of Cheese Pizza on Fridays? Here are Seven Lenten Meatless Recipes – Chloe Langr at Radiant Magazine +1
Pursuit of Perfection: How to Pray According to Thomas à Kempis on Prayer – Tan·Direction Blog
The Lost Art of Intentionality – Tod Worner at Word on Fire
Feeling Angry? Take It before the Blessed Sacrament – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
Fear, Suffering, and Fixing – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand
Silence: God’s Eternal Language – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog
Saint Joseph and the Holy Eucharist — Father Serafino Lanzetta at Rorate Cæli
Ukraine as the Breadbasket of the World: Are We in Danger of Food Shortages? – Karol Wojteczek at Aleteia
Judge Jackson on the Stand – Kody W. Cooper at Crisis Magazine
An “Ad Orientem” Church in an Age of Horizontalism – Larry Chapp at Adoremus Bulletin
