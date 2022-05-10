Support the register

The Link Between the Image of the Divine Mercy and the Shroud of Turin, the Surprise behind Father Stu’s Swearing, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jesus in the Sepulcher Statue Photo
Jesus in the Sepulcher Statue Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Dorothée QUENNESSON from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Awesome: The Link Between the Image of the Divine Mercy and the Shroud of Turin – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Surprise behind Father Stu’s Swearing – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Why Every Catholic Who is Not Destitute Must Give Alms – Peter J. McGregor, Ph.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Practical Remedies for Sadness – Father Narciso Irala at Catholic Exchange

New Breviary Insert: Latin Hymns for Major and Daytime Hours in Eastertide – Tom’s Digest

A Common Misunderstanding Of Trafficking – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Another Approach to Memento Mori on Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Marian Signs and Symbols – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Hard Love and Divine Grace – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Enter His Courts With Praise: Liturgical Reverence for Christ the King – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Only the Humble Have the Capacity to Receive Easter Joy – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

Knoxville Priests Request ‘Merciful Relief’ From Bishop Stika – The Pillar

SCOTUS Draft Overturns Roe v Wade; Something to Be Overturned in the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

