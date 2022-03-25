The Fate of Judas Iscariot; and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Fate of Judas Iscariot – Jimmy Akin +1

Why A Methodist Would Join the Ordinariate – Paul Caleb Roland at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Just War Theory and the Russo-Ukrainian War – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Renowned Art Historian Unveils Many Faces of Saint Joseph – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

The Ceremonies of the Passion – Father William Rock at New Liturgical Movement

The Devil Offers No Mercy, Jesus Remedies This Through the Sacrament of Penance - Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing

Beautiful Documentary on Fairfield Traditional Carmelite Monastery – Rorate Cæli

Does Communion in the State of Sin Fulfill the “Easter Duty”? – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog

Consecrate Me Baby One More Time! – One Mad Mom

Milwaukee Archdiocese to Only Recognize Biological Sex in Catholic Schools, The Media Finds a Priest to Denounce Truth – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing but the Truth – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Who’s Buying Viganò’s Russkiy-Integralism? – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit