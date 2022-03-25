Support the register

The Fate of Judas Iscariot; and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Russian Soldiers in Formal Military Wear Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by WikiImages from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Fate of Judas Iscariot – Jimmy Akin +1

Why A Methodist Would Join the Ordinariate – Paul Caleb Roland at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Just War Theory and the Russo-Ukrainian War – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Renowned Art Historian Unveils Many Faces of Saint Joseph – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

The Ceremonies of the Passion – Father William Rock at New Liturgical Movement

The Devil Offers No Mercy, Jesus Remedies This Through the Sacrament of Penance - Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing

Beautiful Documentary on Fairfield Traditional Carmelite Monastery – Rorate Cæli

Does Communion in the State of Sin Fulfill the “Easter Duty”? – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog

Consecrate Me Baby One More Time! – One Mad Mom

Milwaukee Archdiocese to Only Recognize Biological Sex in Catholic Schools, The Media Finds a Priest to Denounce Truth – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Truth, the Whole Truth, and Nothing but the Truth – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Who’s Buying Viganò’s Russkiy-Integralism? – Edward Condon at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

